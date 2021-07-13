Ethylbenzene Market Scrutinized In New Research by Key Player BASF SE, Carbon Holdings, Eni Versalis, Exxon Mobil Corporation and Honeywell

Ethylbenzene is a flammable, colorless liquid chemical compound. Ethylbenzene can be found naturally in coal tar and petroleum. In the large scale production of ethylbenzene, it is produced by a combination of benzene and ethylene in a chemical reaction which is being catalyzed by acid. Ethylbenzene is used as an intermediate in the production of styrene, as anti-knock agent in gasoline, etc. Ethylbenzene can also be found in different products such as pesticides, paints, inks, and others. It can also be used in the recovery of natural gas. Industries such as packaging, electronics, construction, etc. have extensive usage of ethylbenzene.

The Key Players Profiled In The Market Include:

BASF SE

Carbon Holdings

Eni Versalis

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Honeywell UOP

LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

Parchem fine & specialty chemicals

Royal Dutch Shell Plc

The Dow Chemical Company

Zhonglan Industry Co.,Ltd.

The ethylbenzene market is segmented on the basis of application, end-user industry. On the basis of application, the ethylbenzene market is segmented into, styrene, gasoline, diethylbenzene, natural gas, paint, asphalt & naphtha. On the basis of end user industry, the ethylbenzene market is segmented into, packaging, electronics, construction, agriculture.

The research thoroughly establishes critical market drivers, well-identified restraints, future opportunities, and ongoing trends of the market with essential statistics to provide precise data in terms of value and volume. The report focuses on the competitive landscape along with the SWOT analysis of some leading company profiles that have a significant impact on global market practices.

The global study on Ethylbenzene Market sums up area wise market distribution with respect to five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South & Central America covering the political, economic, social, and technological scenario for each region and its impact on the market. The report further breaks down the analysis for the major countries in these regions to provide a detailed picture of the market share and growth rate.

