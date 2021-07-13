Explore Why Chip-less RFID Market is thriving worldwide | Honeywell , Impinj , Inksure Technologies , Kcode , Molex

Chip-less RFID is a specially designed RFID with no specific integrated circuit; these tags are low-cost passive circuits, where information is stored in the delay line and printable resonators. Increasing adoption by companies to improve inventory visibility and cost efficiency are the major factors that are supporting the growth of this market.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Increase usage of chip-less RFID across healthcare and industrial sector and cost optimization are the major factors that would drive the growth of this market. The increasing usage of chip-less RFID tags for applications such as banking cards and e-passports is creating an opportunity for the companies providing chip-less RFID to cater to a broader customer base and generate more revenues.

Companies Covered in this Report

– Alien Technology Corporation

– Confidex Ltd

– Honeywell

– Impinj Corporation

– Inksure Technologies Inc.

– Kcode LLC

– Molex, LLC

– Thin Film Electronics ASA

– Toppan Forms Co. Ltd.

– Zebra Technologies Corp.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Chip-less RFID Market Analysis to 2027″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the chip-less RFID industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of chip-less RFID market with detailed market segmentation by product type, application and geography. The global chip-less RFID market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading chip-less RFID market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the chip-less RFID market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global chip-less RFID market is segmented on the basis of product type and application. Based on product type, the market is segmented as tag, reader, and middleware. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as retail, healthcare, smart cards, aviation, supply chain, and others.

