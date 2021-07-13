Eyewear Market Revenue, Share, Size, Business Developments, Key Players, Future Growth Strategies

Eyewear Market Highlights

The Global Eyewear Market is monopolistically competitive in nature due to the presence of several vendors and customers in the market and limited barriers for the entry of new players. To overcome the challenges in the global eyewear market outlook, prominent players are focusing on product launches, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, and expansions in terms of production capacity and geographic reach. This is expected to drive the demand for eyewear among consumers across the world.

Key Developments

In 2016 , Safilo Group S.p.A. expanded its business in India by strengthening its presence in the top 60 cities of the country. The company made 24 of 31 brands, of its portfolio, avaliable in the country

In 2018 , Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc. launched contanct lenses with Transitions Light Intelligent Technology named Acuvue Oasys under its brand Acuvue. The contact lens provided vision correction to the wearer, along with a dynamic photochromic filter that helped to constantly balance the amount of light entering the eye.

Market Players

GrandVision (Netherlands)

Alcon Vision LLC (US)

Marchon Eyewear Inc. (US)

De Rigo Vision S.p.A. (Italy)

Essilor International (France)

Rodenstock GmbH (Germany)

Marcolin SpA (Italy)

Charmant Inc. (US)

The Cooper Companies Inc. (US)

Carl Zeiss AG (Germany)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (Canada)

Safilo Group S.p.A. (Italy)

Fielmann AG (Germany)

Luxottica Group S.p.A. (Italy)

Johnson & Johnson Vision Care Inc. (US)

Segmentation

The global eyewear market report has segmented the market by type, distribution channel, and region.

Based on product type, the global eyewear market has been segmented into spectacles, sunglasses, contact lenses, and others.

By distribution channel, the global eyewear market report has segmented the market into store-based and non-store-based.

Regional Insights

The market in Europe is expected to dominate the global eyewear market owing to the growing preference for premium eyewear, changing eyewear trends, and availability of wide range of options. The growing preference of the consumers for branded eyewear products is expected to pave the way for the market players to capitalize on lucrative prospects. Also, due to the changing trends regarding the use of various types of eyewear in countries including Italy and France, there has been a rise in the creation of new products, to meet the growing market demands, which have been successfully marketed in other regions.

