Facial Recognition Market Shares, Strategies, and Forecasts Global 2015 to 2022

Premium Market Insights latest report, “Facial Recognition Market – Global Analysis and Forecast”, the objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years.

The Facial Recognition Market report give a 360-degree holistic view of the market and highlights the key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. In addition, the report also provides profiles of major companies along with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

Facial recognition is a biometric technology which is used for authentication and identification of individuals, by comparing the facial features from an image with the existing database. Facial recognition is expected to witness robust growth during the forecast period due to its increasing usage in both law enforcement and non-law enforcement applications. Moreover, facial recognition is widely preferred over other biometric technologies such as voice recognition, skin texture recognition, iris recognition and fingerprint scanning among others, due to its non-contact process and easy deployment (using cameras and existing monitoring devices). The technology is predominantly used for security purposes, but is now gaining wide popularity for advertising and marketing, as it enables the companies’ to deliver targeted messages to the consumers.

Increasing crime rate across the world has persuaded government agencies to look for cutting edge surveillance technology that can effectively address the growing concerns over security. Facial recognition has emerged as one such identification technologies, which addresses most of the security concerns in the most effective and fool proof manner. However, increasing sensitivity towards personal data privacy has hindered the expansion of market in certain regions. On the other hand, technically advanced facial recognition systems with application in mobile security, drones, and retail is likely to create greater opportunities in the years to come.

The market is segmented on the basis of technology, component, application, and geography. The technology segment is categorized into 2D facial recognition, 3D facial recognition and facial analytics. Among the mentioned technologies, 3D facial recognition technology segment holds significant share in the world facial recognition market owing to its high accuracy in terms of recognizing facial features as compared to the 2D facial recognition technology. The component segment is bifurcated into hardware (scanners, cameras, handheld devices, integrated devices) and software. The application segment includes homeland security, criminal investigation, ID management, physical security, intelligent signage, web application, business intelligence, photo indexing & sorting, and others (VIP recognition, automotive and phone, PC & banking login). In 2015, homeland security contributed the highest revenue share.

Based on geography, the facial recognition market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America is further bifurcated into the U.S., Mexico and Canada, whereas Europe has been further segmented into UK, Russia, Germany, Italy, France and Rest of the Europe. The countries covered under Asia-Pacific are China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of Asia Pacific. LAMEA includes Latin America, Middle East and Africa.

Major companies profiled in the report include 3M, Cognitec Systems GmbH, NEC Corporation, FaceFirst, Inc., Nuance Communications Inc., Crossmatch, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Animetrics Inc. and Daon Inc.

