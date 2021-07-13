Summary

Global Flexible Lid Stock Packaging Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Future Scope by Type (Paper, Aluminum Foil, Polymer Films, Others), By Application (Food & Beverages, Chemicals, Personal Care, Health Care, Others) and By Region – Global Forecast To 2022

Flexible Lid Stock Packaging Market Insights

One of the key drivers for the growth of flexible lid stock packaging market is the increasing growth of the packaging industry in terms of improved technology and increased automation for the process of packaging. Flexible lid stock packages are made with the help of plastic combined with metal foils and are used to keep the materials sterile over a long period of time, which makes such pouches widely accepted by the people, thereby driving the growth of the market. The changing consumer lifestyle has increased the dependence on packaged food and other materials, which leads to the introduction of various new techniques of flexible packaging, further driving the need and growth in the flexible lid stock packaging market.

Key Players

The key players of flexible lid stock packaging market are

Amcor Ltd. (Australia)

Bemis Company, Inc. (U.S.)

Berry Plastics Corporation (U.S.)

Mondi plc. (Austria)

Sonoco Products Company (U.S.)

EP Industries Ltd. (Alfreton, England)

Wipak Germany GmbH (Germany)

Anchor Packaging Inc. (U.S.)

Coveris Holdings S.A. (U.S.)

Sealed Air Corporation (U.S.) and others.

Industry News

March 2019: Amazon came up with a decision to move toward lightweight flexible plastic mailers over its traditional cardboard boxes will likely set a trend for the rest of the industry, according to Wood Mackenzie Chemicals’ recent Q1 2019 Flexible Packaging Global Market Overview.

Global Flexible Lid Stock Packaging Market Drivers & Trends

Recently, the trend of consumer’s lifestyle has changed drastically which has created dependency on consuming packaged food and other materials. This has led to the introduction of various new techniques of flexible packaging and hence driving the need and growth in the flexible lid stock packaging market.

With this, other factors such as the upsurge in consumption of convenient packaged food & beverages, personal care products, and pharmaceutical are strongly contributing to the growth of flexible lid stock packaging market. To add it, the increased innovations in flexible lid stock packaging along with its low costing is also adding to the growth of the market. All of these factors are also taking the market to flourish with more opportunities in the next couple of years.

The flexible lid stock packaging has sterile properties as well, which is highly used in keeping or packing medical equipment and devices. This quality and high usage is also propelling the market to grow constantly at a high CAGR.

Moving forward, the growing popularity of small packaged servings of food is also being one of the major flexible lid stock packaging market trends in the recent times. The concerns over less food intake has made consumers reconsider to buy small portion size of the meals. This is eventually spurring the demand for single-serve packaging solutions for products mainly yogurt, juices, pickles, and milk. Such demands of food by consumers has increased from the past years, and to capitalize on demands, flexible lid stock packaging vendors are providing wide-ranging flexible lid packaging solutions that are suiting packaged food producers. This factor is tremendously supporting the market of flexible lid stock packaging along with expanding options for more enhanced packaging solutions as well.

Global Flexible Lid Stock Packaging Market Segmentation

The report has been analyzed based on types, applications and regions. On the basis of end-use, food & beverage segment has been dominating the market. Changing lifestyles the people globally, are leading to the increase in adoption of the pre-packaged food and beverages, leading to the growth of the flexible lid stock packaging market. The food packaged in flexible lid stock packaging are lighter than other packaging techniques and are preferred more during travel. They are also portable, which ensures the convenience of usage and storage.

Regional Outlook: Global Flexible Lid Stock Packaging Market

Considering the criterion of geographical split according to MRFR’s reports, the market has covered major areas of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the world.

Among them, Asia-Pacific is expected to lead with the global flexible lid stock packaging market owing to the increase in disposable income mainly in countries such as India and China. The other factors contributing to the growth of the market are convenient handling of the packages and the rising trend of smaller households which majorly use products stored in small flexible lid stock packages in the region.

