Future Growth of Butadiene Market 2019: Focusing on Top Leading Vendors like Basf Corporation,Braskem,China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation,Evonik Industries Ag

The Butadiene market report provides a comprehensive analysis with qualitative and quantitative insights of the market by various segment types at global, regional and country level. The report identifies and analyze the growing trends along with major driving factor such as increasing digitization rate, high demands from end-users' industries, challenges and opportunities within the Butadiene market.

Butadiene is organic compound which is found in colorless form and is a linking medium between two vinyl groups. The butadiene is a molecule which contains two carbon atoms and acts as a monomer while producing synthetic rubber. Butadiene carries the properties of a rubber and can obtained by thermal decomposition of amyl alcohol. It is produced through various processes such as extraction from hydrocarbons, ethanol, or butenes and dehydrogenation of n-butane. Some examples of butadiene applications are polybutadiene rubber, acrylonitrile butadiene styrene, nitrile rubber, etc.

Leading Butadiene Market Players:

Basf Corporation

Braskem

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation

Evonik Industries Ag.

Exxonmobil Chemical Company

Formosa Plastics Group

Ineos Group Ag.

Jsr Corporation

Lanxess Aktiengesellschaft

Lg Chem Limited

The global butadiene market is segmented on the basis of application, product and end-user industry. On the basis of application, the butadiene market is segmented into, polybutadiene, chloroprene, styrene-butadiene, nitrile rubber, acrylonitrile butadiene styrene, adiponitrile, sulfolane, ethylidene norbornene, styrene butadiene latex and other applications. On the basis of product, the market is bifurcated into, quarter-turn valve, multi-turn valve and other products. Based on end-user industry, the global butadiene market is segmented into, plastic and polymer, tire and rubber, chemicals and other end-user industries.

Table of Content:

1 Introduction

2 Key Takeaways

3 Butadiene Market Landscape

4 Key Industry Dynamics

5 Market Analysis- Global

6 Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Deployment Model

7 Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 –Type

8 Revenue and Forecasts to 2027– Organization Size

9 Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Application

10 Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis

11 Industry Landscape

12 Competitive Landscape

13 Butadiene Market, Key Company Profiles

14 Appendix

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global butadiene market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The butadiene market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

