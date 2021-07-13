Futuristic Enlargement of Acetic Anhydride Market Huge Investment by World | Basf Corporation,Bp Plc.,Celanese Corporation,Daicel Corporation,Eastman Chemical Company

The Acetic Anhydride market report provides a comprehensive analysis with qualitative and quantitative insights of the market by various segment types at global, regional and country level. The report identifies and analyze the growing trends along with major driving factor such as increasing digitization rate, high demands from end-users’ industries, challenges and opportunities within the Acetic Anhydride market. The report will also consist of exhaustive profiling in terms of their business overview, key financial facts, products and services, SWOT analysis and recent development of key players operating in the market.

Acetic anhydride can be also known as ethanoic anhydride. The acetic anhydride is a chemical compound which has oxygen atom bonded by two acyl group of a carboxylic acid and found in the simplest isolable form. The acetic anhydride is the non-planar structured molecule which is flexible in nature. The base of acetic anhydride is conjugate of carboxylate which gives it a property of attraction towards electro centric area. It is obtained by oxidation of methyl acetate which is a carboxylate esters. Some examples of acetic anhydride are cellulose acetate propionate, cellulose di-acetate, acetaminophen, etc. It is used in various industries such as for making filters for cigarettes in tobacco industry, production of aspirin in pharmaceutical industry, etc.

The global acetic anhydride market is segmented on the basis of application and end-user industry. On the basis of application, the acetic anhydride market is segmented into, coating material, explosive, plasticizer, synthesizer, other application. Based on end-user industry, the global acetic anhydride market is segmented into, tobacco, pharmaceutical, laundry & cleaning, agrochemical, textile, other end-user industries.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global acetic anhydride market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The acetic anhydride market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

