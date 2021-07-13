Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market is Expected to reach $308.48 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 8.2% – Ranbaxy Laboratories, Pfizer, Novartis, Mylan N.V, Lupin, Dr. Reddy’s Lab

Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market is accounted for $151.89 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $308.48 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2017 to 2026. Increase in incidence of chronic diseases, rising prevalence of cancer, technological advancements in API manufacturing, growing importance of generics, rapidly increasing geriatric population, increase in abbreviated new drug applications (ANDA) and increasing uptake of biopharmaceuticals are some factors fueling the market growth. However, factors such as stringent regulatory requirements and unfavorable drug price control policies across various countries are restricting the market growth.

Active pharmaceutical ingredients are any substance or combination of substances used in a finished pharmaceutical product with pharmacological activity. Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients are chemically and biologically active components of drugs with direct effect in cure, mitigation, treatment and prevention of diseases. An active ingredient (AI) is the ingredient in a pharmaceutical drug that is biologically active. The similar terms active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) and bulk active are also used in medicine, and the term active substance may be used for natural products. Some medication products may contain more than one active ingredient. The traditional word for the API is pharmacon or pharmakon which originally denoted a magical substance or drug.

Some of the key players in Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients market include Teva Active Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Ranbaxy Laboratories, Pfizer, Inc, Novartis, Mylan N.V, Lupin, Dr. Reddy’s Lab, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Aurobindo pharma, Albemarle Corporation, Ceva Animal Health, Inc., Virbac, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Merck Animal Health (U.S.), Elanco Animal Health (U.S.), Zoetis (U.S.), Merial Inc. (Sanofi) (France), Bioniche Animal Health (Canada), Bayer Healthcare (Germany), ELI Lilly and Company, Glaxosmithkline PLC, Abbvie Inc., Sanofi and Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Drug Types Covered:

-Generic Prescription

-Innovative Drugs

-Over-the-counter (OTC) Drugs

-Prescription Drugs

-Potency

API Formulations Covered:

-Innovative API

-Generic API

Type of Manufacturers Covered:

-Contract Manufacturers

-Captive Manufacturers

-Merchant API Manufacturers

Amongst Customer Base, Generic segment accounted for significant market share during the forecast period. Generic drugs benefit from the patent expiration of innovative drug as it makes them readily available in the market. The demand to produce quality medicines at lower and affordable costs creates a scenario, where the needs for generic drugs increase. By geography, Asia Pacific dominated the market due to the rising healthcare spending which has led to quality healthcare becoming accessible along with a higher demand for pharmaceutical products across APAC. The pharmaceuticals consumed here are mostly produced in onshore manufacturing units. Furthermore, contract manufacturing organizations are key outsourcing allies for pharmaceutical companies that supply their wares across the region.

