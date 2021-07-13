Global Big Data Market: Key Facts and Forecast Predictions Presented Until 2023

Kenneth Research has evaluated the current market opportunities in Big Data Market for the period of 2018-2023 including the ongoing industry trends and innovations that will help industry players to attain their business targets. Apart from that, the inclusive data on market size, market share and forecast, growth opportunities and challenges for the market players along with worldwide analysis on regions- North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa has been provided in the report.

Global Big Data Market: By Component (Hardware, Software, Service), By Technology (Predictive Analytics, Machines Learning, Hadoop), Organization Size (Large Enterprise, SMEs), Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud), By End-User (BFSI, Manufacturing, IT, Government)—Forecast Till 2023

Market analysis

There is enormous application potential for huge information as endeavors are progressively putting resources into the innovation to streamline their activities. Big analytics data is empowering the advancement of applications focused to improve business nimbleness. The market development is required to remain affected by miniaturized scale and macroeconomic elements, government backing, and industry advancement. Putting resources into R&D pipeline will profit players over the long haul. Advancement and mindfulness about mechanical improvements will be significant for keeping up a focused edge. The global big data market is relied upon to develop at a 13.35% CAGR from 2018 to 2023. Towards the finish of the evaluation time frame, the market is probably going to outperform a valuation of USD 81,500 million.

Market segmentation

The global big data market is classified on the basis of its component, organization size, technology, end-user, deployment and regional demand. Based on its Component, the market is divided into Software, Hardware and Service. On the basis of its Organization Size, the market is categorized into SMEs and Large Enterprise. On the basis of its technology, the market is segmented into Machines Learning & Data Mining, Predictive Analytics, Natural Language Processing, Hadoop, Stream Processing, NoSQL, and MPAD. Based on its Deployment, the market is segmented into On-Cloud and On-Premise. On the basis of its End-User, the market is bifurcated into Manufacturing, BFSI, IT, Government, Transportation, Telecommunications, Healthcare, Retail, Energy & Utilities, and Others.

Regional analysis

Geographically, the global big data market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major players

Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Accenture PLC, Tableau Software, Fair Isaac Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Splunk Inc, Cisco Systems Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Dell Technologies, Amazon Web Services, among others are some of the major players in the global big data market.

