Global Compound Feeds and additives Market Expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% by 2027 – Basf, New Hope Group, Cargill, Nutreco, Hill’s Pet Nutrition, Rumenco Limited, CHR. Hansen Holdings

Global Compound Feeds and additives Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. Factors such as increase in meat consumption, rising need for eggs & milk and the improved awareness of compound feed and additives are some of the key factors fuelling the market growth. However, price instability and unsteady supply of raw materials are hindering the market growth.

Depending on Compound Feed, swine feed segment is expected to have a considerable growth in the market owing to growing demand for high-quality pork, improved profits of middle class population in developing countries and suppleness to utilize raw materials depending on accessibility. Based on geography, Asia Pacific is estimated to have a significant growth in the market, due to the amplified utilization of livestock-based products in this region.

Some of the key players in the Compound feed and additive market are Basf Corp., New Hope Group, Cargill Inc, Nutreco, Hill’s Pet Nutrition, Rumenco Limited, CHR. Hansen Holdings A/S, Adisseo France S.A.S, Novozymes A/S, Evonik Industries AG, Land O’Lakes Inc, AB Agri Limited, Nwf Group plc, LMF Feeds, Mercer Milling, Orangeburg Milling, Alan Ritchey, Kent Corporation, Tyson Foods and Purina Animal Nutrition.

Products Covered:

-Aqua Feed

-Cattle Feed

-Pet Food

-Poultry Feed

-Swine Feed

Types Covered:

-Enzymes

-Antioxidants

-Amino Acids

-Antibiotics

-Feed Acidifiers

-Vitamins

Regions Covered:

-North America

-Europe

-Asia Pacific

-South America

-Middle East & Africa

