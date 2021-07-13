In this report, the Global Ink & Toner Market Professional Survey Report 2018 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Ink & Toner Market Professional Survey Report 2018 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Ink & Toner market status and forecast, categorizes the global Ink & Toner market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Printing ink is colored glue stick, make of dye, binders and the additives, used for clothing and paper printing, and can be dried on the object to be printed.

In 2015, global Ink & Toner total production reached 3212 K Tonnes, 16.08% more than that in 2011. USA and Japan were the major production regions, which accounted for 32% and 20% respectively. Survey results showed that the DIC was the leader ink manufacture, which accounted for 18% production market share in 2015; the HP was the leader toner manufacture, which accounted for 35% production market share in 2015

In consumption market, the growth rate of global consumption is smooth relatively with the 3.60% of average growth rate. USA and Europe are still the mainly consumption regions due to the advanced printing technology and rapid development of economy. For the developing country, China to grow at a fast pace annually and may become the largest region in the future in terms of ink&toner consumption.

In terms of printing technologies, the printing industry remains largely dye ink and pigment ink, survey results showed that 76% of the ink market is dye ink, 24% is pigment ink. What is more, the printing industry remains largely conventional toner and chemically prepared toner, the results showed that 84% of the ink market is chemically prepared toner, 16% is conventional toner.

Finally, we tend to believe that this industry is now close to mature, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth curve. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in future too, as competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go on narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The global Ink & Toner market is valued at 26800 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 36700 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% during 2018-2025.

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Dye ink

Pigment ink

By Application, the market can be split into

Packaging

Publication and commercial printing

Others(Including decorative printing, etc)

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Ink & Toner are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

