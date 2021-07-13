Global Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Market Research Report 2017
In this report, the Global Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Market Research Report 2017 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Market Research Report 2017 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Integrated Pest Management (IPM) in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Global Integrated Pest Management (IPM) market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
BASF SE
Advanced Integrated Pest Management
IPM Pest Control
SGS SA
MB Integrated Pest Control
Bayer CropScience LP
Ecolab Inc.
IPM Technologies Pty Ltd
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Weeds
Invertebrates
Pathogens
Vertebrates
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Integrated Pest Management (IPM) for each application, including
Agricultural
Residential
Commercial Buildings
Industrial
Others
