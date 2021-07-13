In this report, the Global Kinesio Tape Market Professional Survey Report 2018 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Kinesio Tape Market Professional Survey Report 2018 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Kinesio Tape market status and forecast, categorizes the global Kinesio Tape market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Kinesio tape was invented by Kenzo Kase in 1979. It is a type of thin, elastic cotton tape that can stretch up to 140% of its original length. Compared with conventional tape, kinesio tape is more elastic and less mechanism constraints.

Kinesio tape is developed primarily for the treatment of joint and muscle aches. Kinesio tape can be divided into roll form and pre-cut shape. The width of kinesio tape is usually from 25 mm to 100 mm and the length is from 3 m to 5 m. Among these different specifications, the 50 mm Ã— 5 m kinesio tape is the largest sales dimension.

The major manufacturers of kinesiology tape are located in China, Japan, South Korea and the United States. The main consumption areas are the United States, Europe and Japan. North America is the largest consumption market, its consumption accounted for over 40% of the global market in 2016, followed by Europe and Asia.

Kinesiology Tape popularized during the 2008 Olympics after the manufacturer, Kinesio USA, donated 50,000 rolls of the tape to 58 competing countries. And during the London 2012 Olympics, kinesiology tape has been spotted stretching and spiraling in interesting patterns on some athletes. Kinesio tape industry growth rate was higher during 2010 to 2012; however the growth rate of global market was slowing down after 2012.

The global Kinesio Tape market is valued at 180 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 350 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.9% during 2018-2025.

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Roll Form

Pre-cut Shape

Roll Form

Pre-cut Shape

By Application, the market can be split into

Pharmacy & Drugstore

Sporting Goods Store

Hospital & Physiotherapy & Chiropractic

Online

Other

