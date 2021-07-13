Global Linux Operating System Market Projected to Worth USD 7,070.4 million by 2023

Linux operating system is an open-source operating system distributed under an open-source license. The Linux OS is comprised of a kernel that includes modules to interact with the hardware, system library functions, or programs and system utility programs. The kernel code executes in kernel mode with access to all the resources of the computer, whereas the user programs and system programs are executed in user mode. Various enterprises and individuals adopt Linux OS due to the open-source code, and various teams work in collaboration to enhance the capabilities of Linux. Moreover, Linux OS supports multiple users and programs and is considered to be a highly secured OS for adoption among business enterprises. Linux OS is offered through desktop distributions such as Ubuntu Linux, Linux Mint, Arch Linux, Deepin, Fedora, and Debian. Linux OS server distributions are offered by market players such as Red Hat Inc., Ubuntu, SUSE Enterprise Linux, and CentOS. Some of the aforementioned distributions are free, whereas the paid subscriptions include 24×7 support and maintenance.

The global Linux operating system market generated a revenue of USD 2,717 million in 2017 and is expected to reach a market value of USD 7,070.4 million by 2023, registering an 18.5% CAGR. The global market has been segmented on the basis of device type, application, and region.

By type, the global Linux operating system market has been segmented into user mode and kernel mode. There are different features available for programs running in different types of execution modes in the Linux OS.

By device type, the global Linux operating system market has been segmented into workstations and server.

By application, the global Linux operating system market has been segmented into enterprise and individual. A number of Linux OS distributors present in the global Linux operating system market provide operating systems solutions and support at both individual and enterprise level.

Key Players

The key players of Linux Operating System market include IBM Corporation, Ubuntu (Canonical Ltd), Linux Mint, elementary, Inc., Arch Linux, Debian, Manjaro Linux, SUSE, and Red Hat, Inc.

Key Findings

• The Global Linux operating system market is expected to reach 7,070.4 million by 2023.

• By device type, the workstations segment accounted for the larger market share of 76.4% in 2018, with a market value of USD 2,316.3 million; it is expected to register the highest CAGR of 19.2% during the forecast period. The server segment was valued at USD 715.1 million; it is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 15.9%.

• By application, the enterprise segment accounted for the largest market share of 90.4% in 2018, with a market value of USD 2,741.7 million; it is expected to register the highest CAGR of 18.8% during the forecast period. The individual segment was the second-largest market in 2018, valued at USD 289.8 million; it is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 14.6%.

• Geographically, North America accounted for the largest market share of 36.5% in 2017, with a market value of USD 1,107.0 million; the market is expected to register a CAGR of 18.7% during the forecast period. Europe was the second-largest market in 2018, valued at USD 929.9 million; it is projected to register the highest CAGR of 20.4%.

Regional and Country Analysis of Estimation and Forecast

Geographically, North America is dominating the Linux Operating System market with a market share of USD 1,107.0 Million in 2018 and is projected to register a CAGR of 18.7% during the forecast period. The market in Europe is expected to register the highest CAGR of 20.4% during the forecast period.

The report on the global Linux operating system market also covers the following country-level analysis:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• Rest of the World

o South America

o Middle East & Africa

