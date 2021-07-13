Global Modular Data Center Market Expected to Reach Approximately USD 49.01 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 24.40% during 2017-2023

The modular data center approach incorporates contained units, primarily in the form of prefabricated modules. Modular data centers use the prefabricated infrastructure or deploy a standardized infrastructure in the form of modules. These help in increasing the speed of deployment at a lower cost and offers increased flexibility.

The global modular data center market is expected to reach approximately USD 49.01 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 24.40% from 2017 to 2023.

The market has been segmented based component, data center size, tier type, end user, and region.

By component, the market has been segmented into functional module, and services. The functional module segment has been further divided into all-in-one functional module and individual functional module. The individual functional module segment has been categorized as IT module, electrical module, and mechanical module. The services segment has been sub-segmented into consulting, integration and deployment, and infrastructure management. The functional module segment is expected to dominate the market, and the services component is expected to register the higher CAGR during the forecast period.

By data center size, the market has been divided into mid-sized data centers, large data centers, and enterprise data centers. The mid-sized data centers are expected to dominate the market due to their application in high-density computing, and the enterprise data centers segment is expected to be the fastest-growing, at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By tier type, the market has been divided into tier 1, tier 2, tier 3, and tier 4. The tier 3 segment is expected to dominate the market since these data centers combine the features of tier 1 and tier 2 data centers with data center infrastructure component and redundant capacity. the enterprise data centers are expected to be the fastest-growing, registering the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By end user, the market has been divided into BFSI, IT and telecom, government & defense, healthcare, education, retail, energy, manufacturing, and others. The BFSI segment is expected to dominate the market due to rapid digital transformation in the banking sector in the form of digital transactions and online payments; modular data centers have become the backbone of banking operations for monitoring digital transactions. The government & defense segment is expected to be the fastest-growing, registering the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Key Players

The key players in the global modular data center market are IBM Corporation (US), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd (China), Dell Technologies Inc. (US), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (US), Eaton Corporation PLC (Ireland), CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (US), Cannon Technologies Ltd (UK), Schneider Electric (France), Flexenclosure AB (Sweden), BladeRoom Group Ltd (UK), and Silent-Aire Limited Partnership (Canada).

Global Modular Data Center Market Analysis and Forecast, 2017–2023

• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure of various segments and sub-segments of the modular data center market, along with the forecast for the next six years

• To provide insights into factors affecting market growth

• To analyze the global modular data center market based on various tools such as supply chain analysis, and Porter’s five forces analysis.

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to regions and their respective key countries

• To provide country-level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future perspective

• To provide country-level analysis of the market for segments by component, connectivity technologies, and region.

• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the modular data center market

Target Audience

• IT service providers

• IT infrastructure equipment providers

• System integrators

• Software providers

• Network service providers

• Distributors and resellers

• Component providers

• Data center vendors

• Device manufacturers

• Colocation providers

Key Findings

• The global modular data center market is expected to reach USD 49.01 billion by 2023.

• By component, the functional module component segment accounted for the largest market share in 2017, with a market value of 9064.6 million and is projected to register a CAGR of 23.69% during the forecast period. The services component segment accounted for the second largest market share valued at USD 4814.8 million in 2017; it is projected to register the highest CAGR of 25.66%.

• By data center size, the mid-sized data center segment accounted for the largest market value of USD 7,017.0 million in 2017 and is projected to register a CAGR of 22.92% during the forecast period. The enterprise data center segment was valued at USD 2,106.2million in 2017 and is projected to register the highest CAGR of 27.00%.

• By tier type, the tier 3 segment accounted for the largest market value of USD 6,924.6 million in 2017 and is expected to register the highest CAGR of 25.30% during the forecast period.

• By end user, The BFSI segment accounted for the largest market value of USD 3,194.8 million in 2017 and is projected to register a CAGR of 27.56% during the forecast period. The government & defense segment was valued at USD 2,173.8 million in 2017 and is projected to register the highest CAGR of 29.00%.

• The market in North America is projected to be the largest during the assessment period. Asia-Pacific is second-largest market and is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Regional and Country-Level Analysis of the Modular Data Center Market, Estimation and Forecast

North America is expected to be the largest revenue-generating region in the global modular data center market during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the growing adoption of pre-fabricated all-in-one modular data centers. Additionally, in this region, there is increasing adoption of modular data centers, by the mobile network providers in this region, as a platform to run network function virtualization (NFV). Asia-Pacific is the second-largest market and is expected to be the fastest-growing market, registering a CAGR of 27.20% owing to the growing focus on optimizing data center operations by enhancing data center design and architecture with the help of modular data center systems.

The report also offers a brief country-level analysis for the various regional markets.

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• Rest of the World

o Middle East & Africa

o South America

