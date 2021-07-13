Global Nuclear Medicine Market Expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.55 % to reach $8.92 billion by 2022 – Advanced Accelerator Applications, Ashby Gorman Baker, Bayer Healthcare, Bracco Imaging, Cardinal Health

Global Nuclear Medicine Market is valued at $4.42 billion in 2015 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.55 % to reach $8.92 billion by 2022. Rising demand from emerging nations and the growing incidence of cardiovascular ailments and cancers are some of the key factors driving the market growth. Conversely, strict government regulations and competition from conventional diagnostic methods are hampering the market. Furthermore, technological advancements in neurological applications are anticipated to create ample of opportunities for the market in the future.

North America is the largest market in terms of revenue in 2015 due to several technological advancements within the region. However, Asia Pacific is poised to grow at a faster pace due to the increasing incidence of neurological and cardiovascular diseases and cancer. Various new products are being launched together with the several technological advancements. Thus, new product launch is the key strategy followed by the players to gain the traction in the market.

Some of the key players in global Nuclear Medicine market are Advanced Accelerator Applications S.A., Ashby Gorman Baker Ltd, Bayer Healthcare, Bracco Imaging S.P.A, Cardinal Health, Digirad, Eczcibasi-Monrol Nuclear Products, GE Healthcare, IBA Molecular Imaging, Lantheus Medical Imaging, Mallinckrodt PLC, Mediso Ltd., Nordion, Inc., Philips Healthcare and Siemens Healthcare.

Applications Covered:

-Therapeutics

-Bone Metastasis

-Endocrine Tumors

-Lymphoma

-Thyroid

-Nephrology

-Cardiology

-Neurology

-Other Therapeutic Applications

-Diagnostics

-Positron emission tomography (PET)

-Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT)

Types of Nuclear Medicine Covered:

-Nuclear Medicine Therapeutic Isotopes

-Alpha Emitters

-Brachytherapy

-Beta Emitters

-Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Diagnostics

-Positron emission tomography (PET) Radiopharmaceuticals

-Single photon emission tomography (SPECT)

Procedure Volumes Covered

-Therapeutic

-Alpha Emitters

-Beta Emitters

-Brachytherapy

-Diagnostics

-Single photon emission tomography (SPECT) Radiopharmaceuticals

-Positron emission tomography (PET) Radiopharmaceuticals

End Users Covered:

-Therapeutic

-Alpha Emitters

-Beta Emitters

-Brachytherapy

-Diagnostics

-Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) Radiopharmaceuticals

-Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Radiopharmaceuticals

Stable Isotopes Covered:

-Sulphur (S-32)

-Oxygen (O-18)

-Nitrogen (N-15)

-Deuterium (D2)

-Carbon (C-13)

-Other Stable Isotopes

