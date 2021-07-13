In this report, the Global Off Highway Vehicle Engine Market Research Report 2018 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Off Highway Vehicle Engine Market Research Report 2018 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Off Highway Vehicle Engine market status and forecast, categorizes the global Off Highway Vehicle Engine market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, India and other regions (Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa)

An off-road vehicle is considered to be any type of vehicle which is capable of driving on and off paved or gravel surface. It is generally characterized by having large tires with deep, open treads, a flexible suspension, or even caterpillar tracks. Other vehicles that do not travel public streets or highways are generally termed off-highway vehicles, including tractors, forklifts, cranes, backhoes, bulldozers, and golf carts. Off Highway Vehicle Engine is the engine specifically designed for off road vehicle.

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for off-highway vehicle engine in the regions of North America and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced off-highway vehicle engine. Growth in government budgets in the principal countries, increasing of construction fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, increasing of spending on agricultural machinery, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of off-highway vehicle engine will drive growth in North America and Europe markets.

Globally, the off-highway vehicle engine industry market is low concentrated as the manufacturing technology of off-highway vehicle engine is relatively matures than some high-tech equipment. And some enterprises, like Cummins, Caterpillar, MAN, etc. are well-known for the wonderful performance of their off-highway vehicle engine and related services. At the same time, North America, occupied about 27% revenue market share in 2016, is remarkable in the global off-highway vehicle engine industry because of their market share and technology status of off-highway vehicle engine.

The consumption volume of off-highway vehicle engine is related to downstream industries and global economy. As there will always be some uncertain in the global economy in the following years, the growth rate of off-highway vehicle engine industry may not keep that fast. But it is surely forecasted that the market of off-highway vehicle engine is still promising.

The global Off Highway Vehicle Engine market is valued at 11900 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 14100 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.5% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Cummins

Caterpillar

Kubota

MAN

Volvo Penta

FPT

Yanmar

Deutz

Yuchai

Deere

Weichai Power

Yunnei Power

Mitsubishi

Isuzu

Lombardini

Quanchai

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

United States

EU

China

Japan

South Korea

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Under 50 Hp

50-100 Hp

Above 100 Hp

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Construction Machinery

Agricultural Machinery

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Off Highway Vehicle Engine capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Off Highway Vehicle Engine manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Off Highway Vehicle Engine are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Off Highway Vehicle Engine Manufacturers

Off Highway Vehicle Engine Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Off Highway Vehicle Engine Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Off Highway Vehicle Engine market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

