Global Poultry-Keeping Machine Market is Expected to reach $ 389791.0515 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 54.3% – Facco, Ziggity, Plasson, Kishore Farm Equipment, A.P. Poultry Equipments, Tecno, Big Dutchman

Global Poultry-Keeping Machine Market is accounted for $7824.76 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $ 389791.0515 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 54.3% from 2017 to 2026. Increasing demand for affordable & protein rich products, rising in consumption of poultry meat, growing number of poultry farms across the world are some of the key factors fuelling the market growth. However, outbreak of bird diseases and stringent regulations & duties associated with the import of poultry products are hindering the market growth.

Poultry keeping includes rearing of domestic birds such as chicken, duck, geese and others. Poultry keeping is made for the purpose of farming eggs and fresh meat which are element of diet of many peoples. Poultry keeping machinery contains feeding, drinking, monitoring systems. This machinery plays a very significant part of poultry set-up. Poultry keeping machinery is installed in order to get better productivity and to diminish mortality of the birds by creating an ideal environment for the poultry.

Based on geography, Asia Pacific is expected to have a significant growth in the market during the forecast period. Increasing commercial poultry plant and rising demand for poultry keeping machinery are expected to produce profitable opportunities for manufacturers in this region.

Some of the key players in the Poultry keeping Machine Market are Facco, Ziggity, Plasson, Kishore Farm Equipment, A.P. Poultry Equipments, Tecno, Big Dutchman, Valco, Valli, Petersime, Surehatch, Qingdao Superherdsman Machinery, Henan Jinfeng Poultry Equipment, Onelye HK Group Limited, TEXHA, Kishore Farm Equipment, ChoreTime, Lubing and Salmet.

Machinery Types Covered:

-Broiler Harvesting and Slaughtering

-Residue and Waste Management

-Drinking

-Climate Control

-Hatchery, Breeding and Management

-Other Machinery Types

End Users Covered:

-Farm

-Poultry factory

Regions Covered:

-North America

-Europe

-Asia Pacific

-South America

-Middle East & Africa

