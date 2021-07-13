Global Seeds Market Expected to reach $183.37 billion by 2026 grow with a CAGR of 13.0% – Groupe Limagrain, Bayer Cropscience AG, Monsanto Company, Rallis Limited India, Gansu Dunhuang Seed

The Global Seeds Market is accounted for $60.78 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $183.37 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 13.0% from 2017 to 2026. Increasing acceptance and area under cultivation of GM crops, growing population, introduction of new technologies and rising demand for food are some of the key factors propelling the market growth. However, maturity in developed markets is one of the major restraints for the market.

By Crop Type, grains & cereals segment witnessed significant growth during the forecast period due to increasing seed replacement rate in areas under cultivation, R&D, and intensive agriculture practices by farmers to increase the yield and productivity of the crop.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to have a significant growth in the market due to constant increase in the population and support from governments as well as national and international associations to raise the agricultural production of oil, grains, fruits, and vegetables to meet the demand for food products in this region.

Some of the key players in Global Seed Market include E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, Groupe Limagrain, Bayer Cropscience AG, Monsanto Company, Rallis Limited India, Gansu Dunhuang Seed, China National Seed Group Corporation, The DOW Chemical Company, KWA SAAT SE, Advanta ltd, Nuziveedu Seeds, Hefei Fengle Seed, Bejo Zaden B.V, Land O’lakes, Inc., Sakata Seed Corporation, AgReliant Genetics, LLC, Syngenta AG, Mahyco, Takii Seed and Canterra Seeds.

Crops Types Covered:

-Vegetables Seeds

-Grains & Cereals

-Oilseeds

-Fruits & Vegetables

-Other Seeds

Products Covered:

-Genetically-Modified Seeds

-Varietal Seeds

-Non-GM/Hybrid Seeds

Availabilities Covered:

-Saved Seeds

-Commercial Seeds

Seed Treatments Covered:

-Untreated

-Treated

Regions Covered:

-North America

-Europe

-Asia Pacific

-South America

-Middle East & Africa

