Global Ursolic Acid Market Research Report 2018, market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025.

This report studies the global Ursolic Acid market status and forecast, categorizes the global Ursolic Acid market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Ursolic acid is a lipophilic pentacyclic triterpenoid. It is a biologically active compound found in many plants (a phytochemical). It is widely used in pharmaceutical industry, cosmetic industry and foodï¼†health care products industry, because of its anti-inflammatory, antifungal, antitumor, antiulcer and antiviral properties.

Ursolic acid is present in a natural plant, triterpenoids. It has effects of sedative, anti-inflammatory, anti-bacterial, anti-diabetic, anti-ulcer. In addition, loquat leaf extract powder ursolic acid has significant antioxidant function, which is widely used as a medicine and whitening cosmetic raw material. So, it is widely used in pharmaceutical industry, cosmetic industry and foodï¼†health care products industry. Foodï¼†health care products industry is its largest downstream market, which took up 44.07% of the production in 2015.

At present, the production of ursolic acid is distributed in China, Asia (Excluding China), Europe, USA. About 70% loquat is distributed in China. China is the largest production country of ursolic acid in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. The China market will take up about 87.30% % in the global production market in 2016.

Changsha Staherb Natural Ingredients, Run Shaanxi Days of Bio-tech, Shaanxi Huike Botanical Development, Sabinsare and Changsha Luyuan Bio-Tech are the key suppliers in the global ursolic acid. Top five company production took up about 32.73% of the global market in 2015.

The global Ursolic Acid market is valued at 6.6 million USD in 2016 and is expected to reach 8.4 million USD by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of 4.01% between 2016 and 2022.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Sabinsa

Sami Labs

Changsha Staherb Natural Ingredients

Run Shaanxi Days of Bio-tech

Shaanxi Huike Botanical Development

Changsha Luyuan Bio-Tech

Xuancheng Baicao Pharmaceutical

Changsha E.K HERB

Shaanxi Jintai Biological Engineering

Hunan NutraMax

Xiâ€™an TonKing

Zhangjiajie Hengxing Biological Technology

MicroHerb

Geneham Pharmaceutical

Acetar Bio-Tech

Shaanxi Hopeland Chem-Tech

Xi’an Tianben Bio-Engineering

AiKang Biological

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Other Regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa)

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

25% Ursolic Acid

50% Ursolic Acid

90% Ursolic Acid

98% Ursolic Acid

Others

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Pharmaceutical Industry

Cosmetic Industry

Foodï¼†Health Care Products Industry



