Health Ingredients Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2027 – Archer Daniels Midland Company, Arla Foods, Associated British Foods and BASF SE

Health ingredients are added to improve the functionality as well as the quality of nutrition of the food products. Growing incidences of obesity, heart diseases, and lifestyle-related health conditions like diabetes have highlighted the necessity of including health ingredients in our regime. Vitamins, minerals, proteins, fibers, plants and fruit extracts are some sources of such ingredients. Vitamins and minerals ensure supply of nutrients while protein is necessary for a healthy diet. Similarly, plants and fruits extracts have been found helpful in treating chronic diseases. Health ingredients may be used as additives in the food products or as supplements to perform target specific actions. Personalized nutrition trends in the food industry and nutrigenomics have enabled the health ingredients market to manufacture need-based products. These products serve functional purposes such as supporting the immune system, aiding digestion, promoting mental health, beauty, and cardiovascular health among others.

The Key Players Profiled In The Market Include:

1. Archer Daniels Midland Company

2. Arla Foods

3. Associated British Foods plc

4. BASF SE

5. Cargill, Incorporated.

6. FrieslandCampina Ingredients

7. Ingredion Incorporated

8. Kerry Group plc

9. Koninklijke DSM N. V.

10. Tate and Lyle PLC

The global health ingredients market is segmented on the basis of source, type, function, and application. By source, the market is segmented as plant, animal, microbial, synthetic. Based on type, the market is segmented as proteins, vitamins, minerals, prebiotics, nutritional lipids, probiotics, plant & fruit extracts, enzymes, and others. On the basis of the function, the market is segmented as weight management, immunity enhancement, gut health management, joint health management, heart health management, eye health management, brain health management, and others. The market on the basis of the application, is classified as food, beverages, animal feed, personal care, and others.

The global study on Health Ingredients Market sums up area wise market distribution with respect to five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South & Central America covering the political, economic, social, and technological scenario for each region and its impact on the market. The report further breaks down the analysis for the major countries in these regions to provide a detailed picture of the market share and growth rate.

