Highly Noticeable Report on Quantum Computing Market Including Size, Share, Key Drivers, Evolution Opportunities And Trends 2027 | Google , IBM , Intel , Microsoft

Quantum computing is a major innovation since the invention of the microprocessor and quantum computers are dis-similar from digital electronic computers based on transistors. Quantum computers are much faster and powerful than today’s computers. These systems are still in its development stage; however, several military agencies and national governments are funding for quantum computing research to develop quantum computers for business, civilians, and security purposes.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The surge in the adoption of quantum computing in the defense and automotive industry and an increase in incidences of cybercrime are the significant factors driving the growth of the quantum computing market. However, unawareness about the new technology along with the presence of substitute technology may restrain the global market during the forecast period. Moreover, the increase in the adoption of quantum computing in drug delivery is expected to deliver substantial growth opportunity to the industry players in the quantum computing market.

Top Key Players of this Report

Cambridge Quantum Computing Ltd , D-Wave Systems , Google , IBM , Intel , Lockheed Martin , Microsoft , Qxbranch, Toshiba Quantum Information group

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Quantum Computing Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the electronics and semiconductor industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the quantum computing market with detailed market segmentation by application, industry, and geography. The global quantum computing market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading quantum computing market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global quantum computing market is segmented on the basis of application and industry. Based on application, the quantum computing market is segmented into simulation, optimization, and sampling. On the basis of industry, the market is categorized into Aerospace & Defense, BFSI, Energy & Power, Transportation, Healthcare, IT & Telecommunication, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global quantum computing market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The quantum computing market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the quantum computing market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the quantum computing in these regions.

Table of Contents

1.INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. QUANTUM COMPUTING LANDSCAPE

5. QUANTUM COMPUTING – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

6. QUANTUM COMPUTING – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7. QUANTUM COMPUTING – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – APPLICATION

8. QUANTUM COMPUTING – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – INDUSTRY

9. QUANTUM COMPUTING REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

10. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

11. QUANTUM COMPUTING, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

