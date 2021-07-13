Home Healthcare Devices Market Development History, Current Analysis And Estimated Forecast

Driven by aging population, increasing healthcare expenditure and technology advancement, the global home healthcare devices (HD) market will see a rapid growth over the coming years with the sales revenue reaching $40.2 bn in 2019 and $60.1 bn by 2024, representing a higher CAGR than the world overall medical devices market.

Global Home Healthcare Device Market 2014-2024: Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Outlook examines the worldwide market of home-based healthcare devices through a comprehensive review and analysis of information sources. After reviewing such market environments as economy trend, demographic profile and healthcare landscape in the world, this report provides qualitative analysis of market forces, worldwide home healthcare device market by type, by diseases managed, and by geographic distribution. In most analysis, historical statistics together with market outlook cover the 2011-2024 period.

Key Players:

A&D Company, Ltd.

Becton, Dickinson and Co.

Cardinal Health Inc.

DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Company KGaA

Gambro

Hill-Rom Holdings Incorporated

I-FlOW

Johnson & Johnson

Kinetic Concepts, Inc.

Linde Group

Mason Medical Products

NxStage Medical Incorporated

OMRON Corporation

Permobil AB

ResMed Corporation

Smiths Group plc

Teleflex Incorporated

Wallach Surgical Devices Inc.

The Home Healthcare Devices Market report answers the following questions:

What is the aim of the report?

The Home Healthcare Devices Market report presents the estimated Home Healthcare Devices Market size of Home Healthcare Devices Market by the end of forecast period. Additionally, the historical and current Home Healthcare Devices Market size is also examined in the report.

Based on various indicators, the Year on Year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period is offered.

An overview of the Home Healthcare Devices Market based on geographical scope, Home Healthcare Devices Market segmentation and financial performance of key players is presented in the report.

The report presents current trends in the industry and future scope of the Home Healthcare Devices Market in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

The various parameters accelerating the growth of the Home Healthcare Devices Market are incorporated in the research report.

The report analyzes growth rate, Home Healthcare Devices Market size and valuation of the Home Healthcare Devices Market during the forecast period.

Qualitative market analyses include discussions of growth drivers, restraints and challenges, emerging market opportunities, competitive landscape as well as Porter’s Fiver Forces analysis. Worldwide home healthcare device markets by type compose of Home Therapeutic Device (sub-markets include Home Respiratory Therapy Device, Home Dialysis Machines, Home IV Devices, and Other Home Therapeutic Devices), Home Diagnostics and Monitoring Devices (sub-markets include Home Telemedicine Patient Monitoring Systems and Home Conventional Monitors), and Home Patient Support Devices (sub-markets include Home Mobility Assist Equipment, Home Healthcare Furniture , and Bathroom Safety Equipment ).

The global HD market is also divided by disease managed into home healthcare devices for diabetes, motion impairments, respiratory diseases, sleep disorder, kidney failure, hypertension, and other diseases. Geographic sub-markets include continents such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific region, Latin America and the rest of world, with 12 country-based markets analyzed in detail for market overview, industry landscape, healthcare system and/or regulation issues. Per capita MD expenditure/availability in major economic markets (on country basis) is compared and analyzed. The market data and forecast trends are highlighted by 33 tables and 43 figures. The global top 50 homecare device manufacturers in 2014 are listed and profiled.

