HVAC Equipment Market 2019 – Promises a Striking Fortune of US$ 325.93 Billion By 2026 | Danfoss AS, Carrier Corp., LG, Electrolux, Lennox International, Panasonic, Samsung Electronics, Haier, Honeywell International, Uponor Corp,

According to Publisher, the Global Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning Equipment market is accounted for $156.30 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $325.93 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period. Cutting edge technology to meet consumer perceived value and climate variations are some factors impacting the market growth. However, high expenditure of energy is hindering the market growth.

HVAC (Air Conditioning, Ventilation and Heating) equipment are used across residential, industrial, and commercial buildings to control air temperature, fresh air intake, humidity and quality of the air around. In modern structures, HVAC frameworks assume a vital job in keeping up a perfect situation by expelling smell and sullied particles present noticeable all around, in this manner keeping the working conditions solid.

Companies Covered in this Report are:

Honeywell International Inc., Uponor Corp, Danfoss AS, Carrier Corporation, Emerson Electric Company, LG Corporation, Electrolux AB, Lennox International Inc, Panasonic Corporation, Samsung Electronics, Haier Inc., Daikin Industries Ltd. and United Technologies Corporation.

Amongst Cooling Equipment, cooling tower segment accounted for significant market share due to warmth dismissal gadget that rejects squander warmth to the climate through the cooling of a water stream to a lower temperature.

By geography, Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the market during the estimated period owing to highly impacted by expanding development use and rising industrialization.

Heating Equipment Covered:

– Heat Pumps

– Boilers

– Furnace

– Unitary Heaters

– Space Heaters

– Other Heating Equipments

Cooling Equipment Covered:

– Chillers

– Coolers

– Air Conditioning Equipment

– Cooling Towers

– Other Cooling Equipments

Ventilation equipment Covered:

– Ventilation Fans

– Air filters

– Air Purifiers

– Dehumidifiers

– Humidifiers

– Air Filtration

– Air Purifiers

– Draft Inducers

– Duct Fans

Component Covered:

– Coils

– Transducers

– Actuators

– Radiators

– Condenser

– Compressor

– Other Component

End User Covered:

– Commercial

– Industrial

– Residential

– Automotive

– Other End Users

Regions Covered:

– North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

– South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

– Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

