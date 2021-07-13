Hydrogen Generator Market Trends, Scope, Segments, Business Growth, Major Key Vendors by Forecast to 2023

The Hydrogen Generator Market is expected to grow over the CAGR of around 5% during the period 2017 to 2023. A hydrogen generator is a unit installed in order to produce hydrogen. The need for uninterrupted power supply is growing because of the worldwide rise in population and rapid industrialization. Power outages can severely affect productivity and the daily lives of people.

The hydrogen generator market is driven by the need for reliable power supply at low operating and fuel costs. The improving global economy, strong policy support within developing markets, electricity charges trending upwards, the increasing fuel cell demand for automotive, residential & commercial use, owing to its eco-friendly characteristics, will initiate the growth of hydrogen generator market.

Get Free Sample Copy @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/3404

Also, there is rise in adoption of cleaner fuel sources, excess depletion of fossil fuels and stringent regulatory norms to minimize carbon emissions. These factors are driving the market for hydrogen generator, which acts as reliable source for hydrogen in oil & gas sector, refineries, and the chemical industry and along with having economic operations and less carbon emission.

Leading Players:

Air Liquide S.A. (France),

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (U.S),

Epoch Energy Technology Corporation (Taiwan),

LNI Swissgas SA (Switzerland),

Hydrogenics-Corporation (Canada),

Idroenergy S.R.L. (Italy),

Linde AG (Germany),

McPhy Energy S.A. (France),

Proton OnSite. (U.S) and

Praxair, Inc. (U.S).

Hydrogen Generator Industry Segmental Analysis:

The global hydrogen generator market report categorizes the global market by product, process, capacity, application and region

Global Hydrogen Generator Market, By Product:

On-Site

Portable

Global Hydrogen Generator Market, By Process:

Steam Reformer

Electrolysis

Continuous power

Global Hydrogen Generator Market, By Capacity:

<100 Nm3/h

100-2,000 Nm3/h

>2,000 Nm3/h

Global Hydrogen Generator Market, By Application:

Chemical Processing

Petroleum Recovery

Fuel Cells

Refinery

Global Hydrogen Generator Market, By Regions:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

Intended Audience:

Distributer & Supplier companies

End Users

Consultants and Investment bankers

Government as well as Independent Regulatory Authorities

North America Region is Expected to Grow at the Fastest Rate:

In 2016, North America accounted for the highest market share (about 40% of total) in hydrogen generator market. This is due to growing conversion of conventional coal-fired power plants into cleaner fuel power plants such as, hydrogen. The growth in chemical industries, oil & gas and refineries in this region, and shale gas exploration in the region, will drive hydrogen generator market in this region.

Browse Full Hydrogen Generator Industry Research Report at: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/hydrogen-generator-market-3404

Table Of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Scope Of The Study

2.1.1 Definition

2.1.2 Research Objective

2.1.3 Assumptions

2.1.4 Limitations

2.2 Research Process

2.2.1 Primary Research

2.2.2 Secondary Research

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Forecast Model

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Market Drivers

3.2 Market Inhibitors

3.3 Supply/Value Chain Analysis

3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4 Global Hydrogen Generator Market, By Product

4.1 Introduction

4.2 On-Site

4.3 Portable

Continued….

List Of Tables

Table 1 Global Hydrogen Generator Market, By Product

Table 2 Global Hydrogen Generator Market, By Process

Table 3 Global Hydrogen Generator Market, By Capacity

Table 4 Global Hydrogen Generator Market, By Application

Table 5 Global Hydrogen Generator Market, By Regions

Continued…..

List Of Figures

Figure 1 Research Process

Figure 2 Global Hydrogen Generator Market: By Product (%)

Figure 3 Global Hydrogen Generator Market: By Process (%)

Figure 4 Global Hydrogen Generator Market: By Capacity (%)

Figure 5 Global Hydrogen Generator Market: By Application (%)

Figure 6 Global Hydrogen Generator Market: By Region

Figure 7 North America Hydrogen Generator Market, By Product (%)

Figure 8 North America Hydrogen Generator Market, By Process (%)

Continued….

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]