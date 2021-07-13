In-Wheel Motor Market to Hit $9,860.13 million and Reflecting Size Expansion at 33.0% CAGR by 2025 with ECOmove, e-Traction, TM4, Ziehl-Abegg, Printed Motor Works, NTN, Protean Electric, BMW, Volkswagen, Elaphe Ltd, NSK,

According to Publisher, the Global In-Wheel Motor market is accounted for $757.21 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $9,860.13 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 33.0% during the forecast period. Increasing preference for in-wheel systems over conventional systems and the adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles are driving market growth. However, lack of infrastructure associated with vehicle charging services in developed as well as developing. In addition, the introduction of technologically advanced in-wheel motors is providing ample opportunity.

In-wheel motor systems are used to control rotating speed of individual wheels independently, while directly transmitting momentum to the tires without a drive shaft intervention. In-wheel motor helps supply torque to its associated tire and generates more power to improve the efficiency of a vehicle.

Companies Covered in this Report are:

Schaeffler, YASA, Elaphe Ltd, NSK, ECOmove, e-Traction, TM4, Ziehl-Abegg, Printed Motor Works, NTN, Protean Electric, BMW, Volkswagen, Nissan Motor Corporation and BYD.

Based on Motor Type, the radial flux motor segment accounted is the most common motor type adopted for in-wheel motors as the rotor can be directly fixed to the wheel. Moreover, in radial flux motors, the outer rotor design is about 15% lighter than the inner rotor machine, which generates the same torque due to their longer air gap diameter.

By Geography, Asia Pacific is the major in-wheel motor market. China is the largest market because the Chinese government provides massive support for the electrification of vehicles. Growth in sales of electric vehicles will lead to an increase in sales of in-wheel motors as only electric vehicles are equipped with in-wheel motors.

Power Output Types Covered:

– Up to 60 KW

– 60-90 KW

– Above 90 KW

Motor Types Covered:

– Radial Flux Motor

– Axial Flux Motor

Propulsion Types Covered:

– Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

– Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

– Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)

– Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Cooling Types Covered:

– Liquid Cooling

– Air Cooling

Vehicle Types Covered:

– Commercial Vehicles (CV)

– Passenger Cars (PC)

– Electric Vehicles

ComponentsCovered:

– Regenerative Braking System

– Wheel Bearings

– Rotor and Stator

– Suspension

Regions Covered:

– North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

– South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

– Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

