Insulation Coating Materials market: Global Market Opportunities, Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Technological Innovation And Forecasts To 2025

Global insulation coating materials market to reach USD 14.5 billion by 2025.Global insulation coating materials market valued approximately USD 8.6 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.8 % over the forecast period 2018-2025. Insulation coating materials restricts the transfer of heat and sound from one surface to other. The coatings play crucial role in operations carried out at high-temperature in various components such as marine vessels, automobile components, engine turbines and other industrial equipment. These coatings are generally made of ceramics including mullite and YSZ.

Rising demand of insulation coatings from end-users owing to its various characteristics such as corrosion resistant and energy savings is the main factor primarily driving the market. For instance, marine industry is the major contributor in increasing demand of insulation coatings as the marine environment is prone to corrosion due to longer exposure to moisture content. These coatings offer a thermal barrier between surface and moisture and also imparts anti-condensation capabilities for shipboard construction. However, lower efficiency than the conventional insulation coating materials is acting as one of the major restraining factors for market growth during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global insulation coating materials market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to rising demand of insulation coating materials in marine industries. Europe also contributes a satisfactory growth in the global insulation coating materials market due to increasing demand of energy efficient materials. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to growth in end-user industries with wider application of insulation coatings in developing countries such as India, China and Japan.

The major market player included in this report are:

• Akzonobel

• The Sherwin-Williams Company

• PPG Industries

• Kansai Paint Co., Ltd.

• Nippon Paint

• Jotun Group

• Carboline

• Mascoat

• Axalta Coating Systems

• Sharpshell Industrial Solutions

• Lincoln Industries

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:



Acrylic

Epoxy

Polyurethane

Yttria Stabilized Zirconia

Mullite

Others

By End-Use Industry:



Aerospace

Automotive

Building & Construction

Marine

Industrial

Others

By Regions:

North America

o U.S.

o Canada

Europe

o UK

o Germany

Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:



Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Insulation Coating Materials Market in Market Study:



Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

