Internet of Vehicle (IoV) Market Growing Demand to Impact Revenue Share during 2018-2027| Apple, Audi Ag, Cisco Systems, Ford Motor, Google, IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, NXP Semiconductor, SAP SE, Texas Instruments

The global Internet of Vehicle (IoV) market is expanding substantially in the current scenario, pertaining to the rise in vehicle global ID (GID) terminal. It is a communications gateway and integrated or mounted terminal with global ubiquitous network connectivity. The GID helps in tracking the vehicle with global identification functionality and global positioning systems with in-vehicle sensors. The advancement in automotive technology has risen the interest among the automotive industry players to adopt the IoV technology, which is key factor in driving the Internet of Vehicle market. Asia Pacific automotive industry is booming in the current market scenario, which is expected to create substantial market space for players operating in Internet of Vehicle market.

The technology which facilitates vehicles to connect to other vehicles in the vicinity and also to different infrastructures, is known as Internet of Vehicles (IoV). The demand for Internet of Vehicle market is growing at a rapid rate owing to the fact that, the military forces are increasingly adopting the technology in order to simplify the connectivity between different vehicles on and off battlefield. Also the commercial automotive industry is also adopting the technology attributing to the exponential penetration of internet infrastructure and rising adoption of advanced technologies in automotive industry.

Companies profiled in this report includes, Apple Inc., Audi Ag, Cisco Systems, Ford Motor Company, Google, IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, NXP Semiconductor, SAP SE, Texas Instruments among others.

Over the forecast period of 2019-2027, the Internet Of Vehicle market is expected to experience a substantial growth rate. The report will highlight various factors such as drivers, futures trends and opportunities behind the growth rate. The report will also provide insights on how the market will behave during the forecast period, and its potential impact on market segments, sub-segments and industry verticals at short term, midterm and long term basis. The market numbers presented in the report, are also portrayed in the graphical format for developing better understanding and analyzing the market.

Key questions answered in the report include

• What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2027?

• What are the key factors driving the global Internet Of Vehicle market?

• What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Internet Of Vehicle market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Internet Of Vehicle market?

• Trending factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, and EMEA?

• What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the Internet Of Vehicle market?

The overall Internet Of Vehicle market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with an exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market. Also, primary interview were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers and national sales managers, and external consultant such as valuation experts, research analysts and key opinion leaders specializing in the Internet Of Vehicle market.

