IOT Connectivity Management Platform Market Demand and Key Players by 2024: Truphone, HPE, Cisco Systems, Proximus Group, Huawei, Nokia, KORE, Ericsson, Arm, Comarch, Aeris, ZTE, Swisscom, MAVOCO AG, EMnify GmbH, Links Field

Global IOT Connectivity Management Platform Market Growth 2019-2024

A connectivity management platform (CMP) is a combination of connectivity services and management tools that enable your IoT and M2M projects worldwide. It allows businesses to connect their IoT project deployments, activate or deactivate SIMs, change tariff profiles, switch between different mobile network operators and define data consumption among other things.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of IOT Connectivity Management Platform (CMP) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Truphone, HPE, Cisco Systems, Proximus Group, Huawei, Nokia, KORE, Ericsson, Arm, Comarch, Aeris, ZTE, Swisscom, MAVOCO AG, EMnify GmbH, Links Field

This study considers the IOT Connectivity Management Platform (CMP) value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Cellular

Non-cellular

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Retail

Energy & Utilities

Finance & Banking

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Transport & Logistics

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global IOT Connectivity Management Platform (CMP) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of IOT Connectivity Management Platform (CMP) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global IOT Connectivity Management Platform (CMP) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the IOT Connectivity Management Platform (CMP) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of IOT Connectivity Management Platform (CMP) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

Global IOT Connectivity Management Platform Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global IOT Connectivity Management Platform by Players

4 IOT Connectivity Management Platform by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global IOT Connectivity Management Platform Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Fidelity National Information Services

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 IOT Connectivity Management Platform Product Offered

11.1.3 Fidelity National Information Services IOT Connectivity Management Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Fidelity National Information Services News

11.2 SAP

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 IOT Connectivity Management Platform Product Offered

11.2.3 SAP IOT Connectivity Management Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 SAP News

11.3 Capgemini

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 IOT Connectivity Management Platform Product Offered

11.3.3 Capgemini IOT Connectivity Management Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Capgemini News

11.4 BWise

