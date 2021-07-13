IoT Solutions Market Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 28.1% By 2026 – SAP, AGT, Cisco, Davra, Flutura, Intel, Maven

This Report Provides an In-depth Insight of IoT Solutions Market Industry covering all important parameters including development trends, challenges, opportunities, key manufacturers and competitive analysis.

According to Publisher, the Global IoT Solutions Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 28.1% during the forecast period. Rising production of shale oil in the U.S, growth in electric vehicles, are some key factors fuelling the market growth. However, fluctuating prices of oil and gas, strict government regulations on IoT Industry are hindering the growth of the market.

By End-User, Oil & Gas industry (O&G) has a significant growth in the market. Iot Oil & Gas industries (O&G) are highly automated and connected. Internet of things has touched nearly every area of O&G process and consumer engagement. IoT is generating new opportunities for O&G companies to achieve safety, efficiency and visibility across the enterprise. North America is leading the market due to the technological advancements and rising production of unconventional energy sources such as shale oil and tight oil in this region.

Some of the key players in the Global IoT Solutions Market are SAP SE, Accenture, AGT International, Cisco Systems, Inc., Davra Networks, Flutura Business Solutions LLC., Intel Corporation, International Business Machine (IBM) Corporation, Maven Systems Pvt. Ltd., Symboticware Inc and Telit.

Applications Covered:

– Grid Control

– Digital Oilfield

– Refineries

– Pipeline

– Other Applications

Solutions Covered:

– Connectivity

– Service

– Hardware Platform

– Analytic Software

