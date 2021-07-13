Laboratory Robotics Market Effect Factors Analysis 2027 – Lead by AB Controls, ALS Automated Lab Solutions, Beckman Coulter, Hudson Robotics, Tecan Group, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Universal Robots and Yaskawa Electric

The Insight Partner’s dedicated research and analysis team consist of experienced professionals with advanced statistical expertise and offer various customization options in the existing study.

The laboratory robotics is the process in which robots are used to perform or assist in several laboratory tasks. Laboratory robots enable the end-users with strong and faster output and empower them to process a huge volume of samples in considerably lesser time as compared to manual processing. Data analysis in research & clinical laboratories is essential for establishing a consequential result. Thus, laboratory robots are proved to be extremely beneficial in attaining the desired objective. Although these robots have found applications in varied industries as well as sciences, however, the pharmaceutical firms have used them above any other industry.

The laboratory robotics market is highly driven by different benefits offered by them, which includes minimal wastage, high speed & efficiency, task endurance, task reproducibility, enhanced safety, precision, high productivity, the ability to resist adverse environmental conditions, as well as monotony and tedium between laboratory workers. However, limitations such as limited flexibility, high installation cost, and lack of instinct for handling difficult or abstruse problems may act as a restraining factor to the growth of laboratory robotics market.

Top Leading Market Players:

1. AB Controls

2. ALS Automated Lab Solutions

3. Beckman Coulter Inc.

4. Cleveland Automation Engineering

5. Hudson Robotics

6. Peak Analysis and Automation (PAA)

7. Tecan Group

8. Thermo Fisher Scientific

9. Universal Robots

10. Yaskawa Electric

The global laboratory robotics market is segmented on the basis of application and end-user. Based on the application, the market is segmented into drug discovery, clinical diagnosis, microbiology solutions, genomics solutions, proteomics solutions, and others. The end-user segment of laboratory robotics market is classified into clinical laboratories and research laboratories.

The Laboratory Robotics Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

Laboratory Robotics Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years.

Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

