Legal Marijuana Market expected to reach $75.69 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 21.9% | Cannabis Sativa, Aphria, GW Pharmaceuticals, Tikun Olam, Tilray

Global Legal Marijuana Market is accounted for $12.78 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $75.69 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 21.9% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include Growing legalization in various countries and rising adoption of cannabis as a medical product for treating conditions such as Parkinson’s disease, cancer, arthritis, and neurological disorders. However, stringent rules and regulations regarding the product sale and cultivation is restraining the market growth.

Based on the marijuana type, recreational is defined as any use of marijuana apart from medical purpose. Recreational use can range from it being a psychoactive drug to food ingredient. Few countries like Canada, Uruguay, Colombia, and some states in U.S. have legalized recreational cannabis. By Geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the presence of a large customer pool and legalization of medical marijuana in U.S. and Canada. Currently 33 states in U.S. and District of Colombia have legalized cannabis in U.S. making it the largest market in the world.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. , Aphria, Inc. , GW Pharmaceuticals, plc. , Maricann Group, Inc. , United Cannabis Corporation. , Canopy Growth Corporation. , Tikun Olam, Ltd. , Tilray , Aurora Cannabis , Lexaria Corp. , The Cronos Group , Organigram Holding, Inc. , ABcann Medicinals, Inc.

