Location as a Service Market 2019 Business Trends, Size, Share, Statistics, Strategy and Segmentation Analysis by Forecast to 2023

Location as a Service Market Highlights:

The global location as a service market is expected to exhibit a robust 32% CAGR over the forecast period from 2017 to 2023, rising to a valuation of USD 99 billion, according to the latest research report from Market Research Future (MRFR). The report from MRFR analyzes the historical growth trajectory of the global location as a service market, taking in the relatively short history of the market, and providing detailed forecasts regarding the market’s growth prospects over the next few years. The key drivers and restraints affecting the growth of the location as a service market are profiled in the report to provide backing to the predictions regarding the development of the location as a service market over the forecast period.

Location as a service technology provides the location data from IPs, Wi-Fi, mobile location tracking services using GPS and other similar technologies, etc., to create a location map of individual users or user communities. This information has emerged as being highly relevant and important for deciding the direction of marketing efforts in a number of end-use industries, leading to a growing demand from location as a service providers.

The increasing use of smartphones has emerged as a key driver for the Location as a Service Market in recent years, as, in contrast to IPs or Wi-Fi connections, which only record information regarding where the user was at a given time, mobile phone tracking can provide complete monitoring of an individual’s actions, including motion tracking. This has emerged as a major driver for the location as a service market, as this is a key factor in figuring out behavioral patterns among consumers.

The increasing use of consumer-centric advertising and marketing is likely to result in increasing demand from the location as a service market over the coming years, as the location of the user has emerged as a key variable in deciding what marketing offers to present to the customer, as users are more likely to choose options that are physically close to them. The increasing adoption of marketing strategies that employ the user’s current and most frequented locations to promote specific sites and products is likely to be the major driver for the global location as a service market over the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis:

Leading players in the global location as a service market include Accelerite, Esri, Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, LocationSmart, Location Labs, Qualcomm, IBM, Ericsson, Google Inc., and Cisco Systems.

Segmentation:

The global location as a service market is segmented on the basis of component, technology, connectivity type, deployment, end use, and region.

By component, the global location as a service market is segmented into hardware and software.

By technology, the global location as a service market is segmented into GPS, GPRS, RFID, GIS, and others.

By connectivity, the market is segmented into wired and wireless.

By deployment, the market is segmented into cloud, on-premise, and others.

By end use, the global location as a service market is segmented into government, retail, BFSI, transportation, automotive, healthcare, and others.

Regional Analysis:

North America, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific, are likely to remain the leading revenue generators in the global location as a service market over the forecast period. The widespread use of smartphones and advanced wireless connectivity in North America has been a major driver for the location as a service market in the region. The widespread establishment of 5G telecom infrastructure in the U.S. and Canada is likely to be a major driver for the location as a service market in North America over the forecast period, as this has enabled easy connectivity with location as a service providers and easy data acquisition from consumers.

Asia Pacific is likely to exhibit rapid growth in the global location as a service market over the forecast period due to the growing adoption of higher telecommunications standards and the increasing use of user-centric promotion and marketing efforts.

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/location-as-a-service-market-4251

