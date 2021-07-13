Log Management Market by Testing Type, Platform, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region – Forecast to 2027 – AlertLogic, AlienVault, Blackstratus, Cisco Systems, IBM,, Intel Security

A set of processes and policies that are used collectively for administering and facilitating the generation, analysis, transmission, storage, archiving, and disposal of huge volumes of log data that are created within the information system of businesses. A log is a time-stamped documentation of events in the context of a particular system that is generated automatically. The log management system emerged as a result of operational and security concerns identified within the system. Log management is used for shielding the devices and data endpoints from threats, ransomware, and Advanced Persistent Threats (APT).

Growing network complexity coupled with the increasing number of devices and strong regulatory environment laid down is anticipated to be major drivers for the log management market. The availability of free and open-source log management platforms is anticipated to hinder the growth of the log management market. Increasing adoptions for cloud-based log management solutions would provide good opportunities to the players operating in the log management market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the log management market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

– AlertLogic

– AlienVault

– Blackstratus, Inc.

– Cisco Systems, Inc.

– IBM Corporation

– Intel Security

– Loggly, Inc.

– LogRhythm, Inc.

– SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC

– Veriato, Inc.

The “Global Log Management Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunication industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the log management market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment model, organization size, end-user, and geography. The global log management market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading log management market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global log management market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment model, organization size, and end-user. Based on component, the log management market is segmented into solution and services. On the basis of deployment model, the log management market is segmented into cloud and on-premises. Further, the log management market is segmented on the basis of organization size into small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. The log management market on the basis of the end-user is classified into BFSI, IT and telecom, retail and e-commerce, healthcare, manufacturing, energy and utility, government, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global log management market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The log management market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the log management market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive Porter’s Five Forces analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the log management in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the log management market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from log management market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for log management in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the log management market.

Key Benefits for Log Management Market:

• This study presents analytical depiction of the Log Management market analysis along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

• The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the market with a detailed impact analysis.

• The current Log Management market size is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2027 to benchmark the financial competency.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the Log Management industry.

