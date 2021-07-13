Low Migration Inks Market 2019 Growth Opportunities, Industry Analysis, Size, Recent Trends, Growth Drivers Share, Geographic Segmentation, SWOT, And Key Developments Till 2023

Low Migration Inks Market – Competitive Dashboard

FlintGroup, hubergroup Deutschland GmbH, INX International Ink Co., Kao Corporation., Sun Chemical, Siegwerk Druckfarben AG & Co. KGaA, HAPA AG, Agfa-Gevaert Group, ALTANA, Epple Druckfarben AG, Zeller + Gmelin GmbH & Co. KG, Durst, Spgprints B.V., Nazdar., and Wikoff Color Corporation these are the key players of Low Migration Inks Market.

Regional Analysis

The global low migration inks market is spanned across five regions: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Europe is expected to be the fastest growing market for low migration inks during the forecast period, followed by North America. Asia Pacific is also expected to witness a rising demand during the forecast period. The Middle East & Africa market is expected to witness increasing growth during the forecast period. Latin America is expected own the least share of the global low migration inks market.

Segmentation Analysis

The global low migration inks market is segmented by a printing process, substrate type, end-use industry, and region.

On the basis of the printing process, the global low migration inks market is segmented into flexography, gravure, lithographic offset, digital, screen printing, and others. The flexography segment for the largest market share in 2017 owing to its high preference in developed countries such as North America and Europe on account of its fast working and high compatibility with range of substrates such as paper, film, cardboard, metal and is expected to be the most preferred printing process during the forecast period.

On the basis of substrate type, the global low migration inks market is segmented into corrugated boxes, flexible films, flexible paper, folding cartons, metals, and others. The flexible film substrate segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global low migratory inks market in terms of consumption during the forecast period owing to its wide usage across the food & beverages, pharmaceutical, and cosmetics & personal care industries.

On the basis of the end-user industry, the global low migration inks market is segmented into food & beverage, pharmaceutical, cosmetics & personal care, and others. The food & beverages industry was leading the global low migration inks market in 2017 owing to the stringent regulations for food labeling and packaging in developed as well as developing countries and is expected to continue growing at the same pace during the forecast period.

