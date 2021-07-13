Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market Segmentation, Application, Technology & Market Analysis Research Report 2027

The global magnetic resonance imaging market is expected to reach US$ 7,955.1 Mn in 2025 from US$ 5,913.6 in 2017. The magnetic resonance imaging market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 3.8% from 2018-2025.

Magnetic resonance imaging market is segmented by product into field strength, architecture, application, and end user. On the basis of field strength, the market is segmented into low field MRI systems, high-field MRI systems, and ultra-high-field MRI systems. The architecture segment of the magnetic resonance imaging market is segmented into open MRI systems, and closed MRI systems. The application segment of the magnetic resonance imaging market is segmented into open cardiology, oncology, gastroenterology, and neurology, musculoskeletal and other applications. The end user segment of the magnetic resonance imaging market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and diagnostic centers.

The major players operating in the magnetic resonance imaging market include:

General Electric,

Koninklijke Philips N.V.,

Siemens AG,

Canon Medical Systems Corporation,

Esaote SpA, FONAR,

Hitachi, Ltd.,

Aspect Imaging,

Neusoft Corporation

Time Medical Holding.

For instance, in April 2017, Philips introduced the latest MR solution neurology-focused MultiBand SENSE. The launch of the product helped in the faster diagnosis of the diseases. And the launch expanded the geographical presence of the company in global magnetic resonance imaging market.

Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) is a scan which utilizes strong magnetic fields and radio waves for producing detailed images of the inside of the body. The MRI scanner is a large tube that contains powerful magnets, the patient lies inside the tube during the scan. An MRI scan can be used to examine almost any part of the body, which include brain and spinal cord, bones and joints, breasts, heart and blood vessels, and others. The report would be of an interest to various stakeholders operating in the magnetic resonance imaging market. These stakeholders include hospitals, diagnostic centers, research institutes, academic institutes, medical device suppliers, market research and consulting firms.

The report analyzes factors affecting magnetic resonance imaging market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions. The report also includes the profiles of key magnetic resonance imaging manufacturing companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies

