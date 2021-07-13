Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market expected to reach $32.21 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.7% | Ahlstrom, Asahi Kasei, Covidien, Cypress Medical Products, Domtar

The report on “Medical nonwoven disposables Market” will help Major Players and the new entrants to understand scrutinize the market in detail. This information will encourage the Major Players to decide their business strategy and achieve proposed business aims.

Global Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market is accounted for $16.52 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $32.21 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors fueling the market are rapid developments in nonwovens production technology, growth in focus toward preventing hospital acquired infections (HAIs), and improvement in healthcare infrastructure and services. However, threat of substitutes such as woven products and the increase in popularity of less-invasive surgeries are hindering the market growth of medical nonwoven disposables market.

Medical Nonwoven Disposables are the products which are used in the healthcare field. These products are gaining importance over the woven products because they offer resistance to contamination and provide better hygiene conditions.

Ahlstrom Corporation, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Covidien, Cypress Medical Products, Domtar Corporation, First Quality Enterprises, Inc., Freudenberg Nonwovens, Georgia-Pacific LLC, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Medline Industries, Inc., Molnlycke Health Care AB, MRK healthcare Pvt. Ltd, Polymer Group, Inc., Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget, UniCharm Corporation

