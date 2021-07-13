Military Helmet Market: How the Business Will Grow in 2027 Prominent Players: 3M, ArmorSource, BAE Systems, Gentex Corporation, MKU, NP Aerospace, Point Blank Body Armor, Revision Military

The demand for military helmets is gaining traction as nations are sharpening their focus towards the protection of soldiers and reducing the number of casualties. Also, developments in ballistic materials such as advanced aramids and Kevlar treatment has led to the production of lightweight military helmets. Countries such as the United States and India are extensively investing in protective wearable for soldiers, which creates a positive outlook for the market players in the coming years.

The military helmet market is anticipated to witness robust growth in the forecast period owing to the high demand for lightweight and comfortable helmet systems for army troops. Also, rising expenditure in the defense sector is further propelling the growth of the military helmet market. The growing trend of Kevlar treatment and advancements and modifications in ballistic materials is expected to provide gainful opportunities for the market players in the coming years.

Request a sample copy at https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012811422/sample

Key players profiled in the report include 3M Company, ArmorSource LLC, BAE Systems Plc, Gentex Corporation, MKU Limited, NP Aerospace Limited (Morgan Advanced Materials), Point Blank Body Armor, Revision Military Ltd., Royal DSM N.V, Safariland, LLC

The “Global Military Helmet Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the aerospace and defense industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of military helmet market with detailed market segmentation by material, type, and geography. The global military helmet market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading military helmet market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global military helmet market is segmented on the basis of material and type. Based on material, the market is segmented as original aramid fiber Kevlar, advanced aramid Fiber, and UHMWPE fiber. On the basis of the type, the market is segmented as lightweight helmet, modular integrated communications helmet, and enhanced combat helmet.

Ask for Discount at https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012811422/discount

Table of Content

1.INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. MILITARY HELMET MARKET LANDSCAPE

5. MILITARY HELMET MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

6. MILITARY HELMET MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7. MILITARY HELMET MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – MATERIAL

8. MILITARY HELMET MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – TYPE

9. MILITARY HELMET MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

10. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

11. MILITARY HELMET MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

11.1. 3M COMPANY

11.2. ARMORSOURCE LLC

11.3. BAE SYSTEMS PLC

11.4. GENTEX CORPORATION

11.5. MKU LIMITED

11.6. NP AEROSPACE LIMITED (MORGAN ADVANCED MATERIALS)

11.7. POINT BLANK BODY ARMOR

11.8. REVISION MILITARY LTD.

11.9. ROYAL DSM N.V

11.10. SAFARILAND, LLC

12. APPENDIX

Get Complete Report at https://www.reportsweb.com/buy&RW00012811422/buy/4550

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

About ReportsWeb:

ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.