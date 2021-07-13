Mobile Edge Computing Market Growing at a CAGR of 33.9% During the Forecast Period 2019-2026 | Adlink, Advantech, Artesyn, Brocade, Gigaspaces, Huawei, IBM, Juniper Networks, Nokia

Mobile Edge Computing is a network architecture concept that enables cloud computing capabilities and an IT service environment at the edge of the cellular network and, more in general at the edge of any network. The basic idea behind MEC is that by running applications and performing related processing tasks closer to the cellular customer, network congestion is reduced and applications perform better. MEC technology is designed to be implemented at the cellular base stations or other edge nodes, and enables flexible and rapid deployment of new applications and services for customers.

According to Publisher, the Global Mobile Edge Computing Market is accounted for $200.37 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $2,772.36 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 33.9% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors boosting the market are raising demand for ultralow latency and high bandwidth. However, lack of required infrastructure and deployment capabilities are hampering the market growth.

Some of the key players of Mobile Edge Computing Market:

Adlink, Advantech, Artesyn, Brocade, Gigaspaces, Huawei, IBM Corporation, Integrated Device Technology, Inc., Juniper Networks, Inc., Nokia, Peerapp, Inc., Quortus, Saguna Networks, Vapor IO, Vasona Networks

The research report on Mobile Edge Computing Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the market status and development trend, including types, applications, growth, opportunities, rising technology, competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. Mobile Edge Computing Market report covers the present and past market scenarios, market development patterns, and is likely to proceed with a continuing development over the forecast period.

Based on the end user, agriculture segment growth is constantly enhancing due to the increasing innovation in the science and art of cultivating plants and livestock. Agriculture was the key development in the rise of sedentary human civilization, whereby farming of domesticated species created food surpluses that enabled people to live in cities.

Components Covered:

EdgeManaged Platforms, Hardware, Platform, Software, Services

Applications Covered:

Assets Tracking, Augmented Reality, Connected Cars, Critical Infrastructure Monitoring, Data Analytics, Environmental Monitoring, LocationBased Services, Optimized Local Content Distribution, Security & surveillance, Smart Grids, Traffic Management, Unified Communications, Video Surveillance, Other Applications

Technologies Covered:

Global 4G, Global 5G, Global WiMax,

Organization Size Covered:

Small and Medium Enterprise, Large Enterprises,

End Users Covered:

Agriculture, Banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), Data Centers, Energy & Utilities, Government & Public Sector, Healthcare, Industrial, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Media & Entertainment, Retail, Smart Cities,Smart Homes, Smart Buildings, Transportation & Logistics, Wearables, Other End Users

