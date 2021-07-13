Mobile Mapping Market 2019 – 2023 Global Key Leaders: Trimble Inc, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, MK surveys, Aisan Technology

Mobile Mapping Market Highlights:

The global mobile mapping market is expected to exhibit a strong 13.42% CAGR over the forecast period from 2018 to 2023, according to the latest research report from Market Research Future (MRFR). The global mobile mapping market is mainly driven by the increasing user demand for accurate mapping of their cities and neighborhoods, as well as the increasing demand for national mapping and surveillance efforts from government bodies around the world. The report presents a detailed overview of the global mobile mapping market based on the market’s historical growth trajectory, presenting a complete analysis of the market’s major drivers and restraints, leading players, and major segments. A detailed review of the market’s growth prospects over the forecast period from 2018 to 2023 is also presented in the report, providing readers with a complete overview of the market’s likely movement and trajectory over the coming years.

The growing demand for smart city infrastructure is likely to be the major driver for the global mobile mapping market over the forecast period. Smart city operations require a complete database of the geographical layout of the area in question, allowing free movement of vehicles, goods, and pedestrians on the basis of the mapping system underlying the smart city processes. The growing adoption of smart city technology and operations around the world, especially in developing countries, is likely to be a major driver for the Mobile Mapping Market over the forecast period.

The increasing demand for satellite-based navigation in automotive infotainment systems is also likely to drive the mobile mapping market over the forecast period. The increasing disposable income of consumers has resulted in a growing demand for automotive amenities such as satnav, and progressive technological advancements in the same. As the whole structure of satellite navigation is based on mobile mapping, the global mobile mapping market is expected to make steady gains due to this factor in the coming years.

Competitive Analysis:

Leading players in the global mobile mapping market include Microsoft Corporation, Gexcel, Hyper Tech, IGI mbH, TomTom International BV, Hexagon AB, FARO Technologies Inc., NGC Aerospace Ltd., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, NAVVIS, Apple Inc., 3D Laser Mapping, The Sanborn Map Company Inc., Topcon Corporation, Huron Geomatics Inc., Pasco Corporation, Google, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, and Trimble Inc.

In July 2019, Inpixon, a leading provider of indoor position and data analysis, announced its acquisition of Jibestream Inc., a growing provider of indoor mapping and location technology.

Segmentation:

The global mobile mapping market is segmented on the basis of component, solution, application, end user, and region.

By component, the global mobile mapping market is segmented into hardware, software, and services. The hardware segment is further subdivided into cameras, sensors, laser scanners, and others. The services segment is further sub-segmented into professional and managed services.

By solution, the global mobile mapping market is segmented into location-based, indoor mapping, asset management, 3D mapping, and others.

By application, the global mobile mapping market is segmented into land surveys, aerial surveys, bridge planning, and others.

By end use, the global mobile mapping market is segmented into real estate and construction, aviation and aerospace, mining, IT and telecom, manufacturing, agriculture, energy and power, marine transportation, healthcare, media and entertainment, and others.

Regional Analysis:

North America is likely to remain the global leader in the global mobile mapping market over the forecast period due to the growing adoption of GPS-enabled smartphones in the region and the growing efforts from industry players to advance the application of mobile mapping in developed countries such as the U.S. and Canada. The growing infrastructure development in Mexico is likely to drive the demand for mapping and surveying applications in the coming years, leading to rapid growth of the mobile mapping market.

Europe is the second largest market for mobile mapping, followed by Asia Pacific. The latter is expected to exhibit rapid growth in the mobile mapping market in the coming years on the back of the growing demand for smartphones and mobile-based mapping applications.

