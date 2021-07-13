Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Service Type (Self-driving Car Service, Ride-Hailing, Car Sharing, Bi-Cycle Sharing and Bus Sharing); Application Platform (Android and iOS); Business Model (B2B, B2C and P2P); & Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Bike and Bus)

The global Mobility as a Service (MaaS) market accounted for US$ 44.33 Bn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 36.4% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account for US$ 476.34 Bn in 2025.

The mobility as a service (MaaS) market has experienced significant growth and adoption rate in the past few years and is expected to experience notable growth and adoption in years to come. Currently, the mobility as a service (MaaS) market is experiencing staggering growth that has been by a numerous factor. The most significant factors that have impacted the growth of this industry are rapid urbanization and consequently more number of passenger cars on the roads leading to congestions and parking problems. Apart from the application platform providers, large automotive OEMs have announced their plans to invest in this large business opportunity. MaaS is expected to be a key driver in the growth and profitability of the automotive industry outpacing the profits earned by only manufacturing cars by these automakers.

Market Insights

Demands for a one-stop solution fulfilling seamless transportation service needs

Frequent travelers for inter-city, inter-state and inter-countries have to face various hassles with regards to planning and boarding different modes of transportation and thereby reach the intended last mile. Some modes of transportation provide node-to-node transportation service while the others provide last mile connectivity. Planning a trip in such circumstances where a traveler needs to hire three or more different modes of transportation requires lots of planning as well as time bound constraints. As a result of this, there has been increasing demands for more integration into the transportation systems for efficient, seamless and hassle-free travels as well as hassle free payments. MaaS enables individual users to make payments for the entire trip beforehand and also allows for monthly subscriptions for frequent travelers. This factor has been driving the mobility as a service (MaaS) market across geographies over the years. Similar trend is anticipated to drive the growth of mobility as a service (MaaS) market.

Advancing technological infrastructure and ease of access to data worldwide

MaaS is a service based business model that has witnessed rapid growth as a result of growing penetrations of smartphones and related devices in the global market. As the service is a digital data driven service, it is anticipated to be benefited with the advancements in the digital world such as analytics. Analytics would enable the mobility service provider company to understand the preferences of each customer and thereby send out optimized routes & means of transport to the customer. Also, Big Data and IoT invasion have added significant value to service providers in terms of provisioning the best-available services to the customers. Combining big data with new autonomous transport systems will enable opportunities to innovate and refine MaaS offerings. Younger people, who are the most likely to adopt new mobility models, are increasingly deciding to not own cars. Transport authorities are looking to new technology platforms to help them manage the use of their assets. The advancement of various technological platforms is foreseen to fuel the mobility as a service (MaaS) market in the coming years.

