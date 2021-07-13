Online Casino Market Key Company Profiles explored in latest research | Galaxy Entertainment Group, GVC Holdings PLC, Kindred Group plc, Las Vegas Sands Corporation, NetEnt, PaddyPower Betfair, The Stars Group, William Hill

The growing interest of users towards online gaming as well as different country laws and regulations are propelling the online casino market. The online casino site with various offers is attracting the users to try out the games as well as learn the smartphones/ tablets before you take major risks with your money. Many of the online casinos are providing complete customer support for their users through live chat, e-mail, and phone.

The growing prevalence rate of gambling, adoption of advanced mode, i.e., online gambling and betting, and the adoption of internet-based devices are the major drivers for the growth of the online casino market. The rise in disposable income of consumers and an increase in the penetration rate of the Internet are creating opportunities for the online casino market in the coming years.

The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading online casino market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The List of Companies

1. 888 Holdings PLC

2. Bettson AB

3. Galaxy Entertainment Group

4. GVC Holdings PLC

5. Kindred Group plc

6. Las Vegas Sands Corporation

7. NetEnt

8. PaddyPower Betfair

9. The Stars Group

10. William Hill

The global online casino market is segmented on the type and device type. Based on type, the market is segmented into poker, slots, table games, card games, and others. On the basis of device type, the market is fragmented into desktops/laptops, and mobiles/tablets.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global online casino market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The online casino market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting online casino market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis across various regions namely: North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America.

