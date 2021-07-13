Outsource Investigative Resource Market Projected to Register 7.9% CAGR to 2024 | Suzzess, Brumell, Verity Consulting, ABi, PJS Investigations, Global Investigative, Robertson&Co, CoventBridge, ICORP Investigations

Global Outsource Investigative Resource Market Growth Status and Outlook 2019-2024

According to this study, over the next five years the Outsource Investigative Resource market will register a 7.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 525.8 million by 2024, from US$ 387.3 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Outsource Investigative Resource business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Outsource Investigative Resource market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

An insurance fraud investigation is a type of fraud investigation that centers around attempts to benefit from deceitful claims. Seeking compensation for false or inflated claims is illegal, dangerous, and raises the price of insurance for everyone.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Suzzess, Brumell, Verity Consulting, ABi, PJS Investigations, Global Investigative, Robertson&Co, CoventBridge, ICORP Investigations,Corporate Investigative Services, Tacit Investigations & Security, RGI Solutions, ExamWorks Investigation Services, NIS, Kelmar Global, UKPI, The Cotswold, John Cutter Investigations (JCI), Delta Investigative Services

This study considers the Outsource Investigative Resource value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Health Insurance Fraud Investigation

Car Insurance Fraud Investigation

Home Insurance Fraud Investigation

Life Insurance Fraud Investigation

Other

In 2018, Health Insurance Fraud Investigation accounted for a major share of 31.14% in the global Outsource Investigative Resource market. And this product segment is poised to reach 204.46 million US$ by 2025 from 123.26 million US$ in 2018.

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Large Insurance Companies

Medium and Small Insurance Companies

In Outsource Investigative Resource market, the Large Insurance Companies holds an important share in terms of application, and it is expected to reach a revenue of 371.09 by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.19% during 2019 and 2025.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Outsource Investigative Resource market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Outsource Investigative Resource market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Outsource Investigative Resource players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Outsource Investigative Resource with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Outsource Investigative Resource submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

