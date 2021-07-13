Permanent Magnet Motor Market Analysis 2019 | Industry Updates, Major Players, Size, Demand, Growth and Forecast Report To 2026

According to Publisher, the Global Permanent Magnet Motor Market is accounted for $27.15 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $60.19 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 9.2%. Factors such as rising demand for the implementation of permanent magnet motors across industries and low maintenance costs are driving the market growth. However, increase in the initial cost of permanent magnet motor is hampering the growth of the market. Moreover, increasing use of permanent magnets, owing to its unique properties, subsequently are considered as the growth opportunity for the market.

Permanent magnet motor is a synchronous motor with permanent magnets attached to the surface of the motor. These motors are of three types, namely, permanent magnet AC motors, permanent magnet DC motors, and brushless DC motor. Permanent magnet motors have various advantages such as high efficiency, high power density, and ease of control. Moreover, there are low mechanical friction losses due to the absence of mechanical commutators and brushes. The major advantages of permanent magnet motor are its compact size, efficiency, and no requirement of cooling fan.

Get PDF sample copy:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/SMRC00019298



Companies Covered in this Report are:

Siemens, ABB, Allied Motion , Rockwell, General Electric Company, Johnson Electric, Ametek , Schneider Electric, Fanuc Corp, Toshiba Corporation, John Deere, Emerson, Honeywell International Inc, Yaskawa, and Weg.

Based on the end user, automotive segment has lucrative market share during the forecast period. Due to the installing the maximum number of permanent magnet motors. By geography, Asia Pacific region is driven by owing to the growing demand for energy-efficient motors for end-use applications such as electric vehicles, consumer electronics, and automobiles in the region.

Types Covered:

– Brushless DC

– Permanent Magnet Direct Current Motor (PMDC)

– Permanent Magnet Alternate Current Motor (PMAC)

– Hermetic Motors

Power Ratings Covered:

– Up to 25 kW

– 25-100 kW

– 100-300 kW

– 300 kW & Above

Material Types Covered:

– Samarium Cobalt

– Rare Earth

– Neodymium

– Ferrite

– Other Material Types

End Users Covered:

– Healthcare

– Energy

– Water and Wastewater Management

– Mining, and Oil and Gas

– Lab Equipment

– Commercial

– Residential

– Industrial

– Other End Users

Regions Covered:

– North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

– South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

– Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

To Purchase This report details at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/SMRC00019298

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers.

The market research industry has changed in last decade. As corporate focus has shifted to niche markets and emerging countries, a number of publishers have stepped in to fulfil these information needs. We have experienced and trained staff that helps you navigate different options and lets you choose best research solution at most effective cost.

Contact Us:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Organization: Premium Market Insights

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1-646-491-9876