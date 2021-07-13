Phase Transfer Catalyst market- Segmented By Product, Type, Application, And Region – Global Growth, Trends, And Forecast To 2025

Global phase transfer catalyst market to reach USD 1368.6 million by 2025.Global phase transfer catalyst market is valued at approximately USD 947.1 million in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.4 % over the forecast period 2018-2025. Phase transfer catalyst market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. Phase-Transfer Catalyst are used for facilitating a reactant in one phase to another phase where actual reaction takes place. It is utilized for special form of heterogeneous catalysis. These catalysts are responsible for accelerating the reaction in order to attain higher conversions or yields and also reduces the byproducts. Phase-transfer catalysts are widely used in green chemistry as they reduce the need for organic solvents.

Increasing adoption of green chemistry in organic synthesis is raising the demand of phot-transfer catalysts thereby driving the global phase-transfer catalyst market during the forecast period. Vertical and backward integration in market is anticipated to offer immense opportunities to the marketers over forecast years. However, industrial catalysts are easily available and have lower costs than phase-transfer catalysts thereby restraining their adoption and restricting the market growth to some extent. Also, the recent technological advancements to reduce the catalyst consumption rate is emerging as major challenge for the manufacturers and thus to global phase-transfer catalyst market.

The regional analysis of global phase transfer catalyst market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to rising demand of Phase Transfer Catalyst in chemical manufacturing industries. Europe also contributes a satisfactory growth in the global phase transfer catalyst market due to increasing demand of various chemicals on a large scale. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to growth in chemical manufacturing industries in developing countries such as India, China and Japan.

Major market player included in this report are:

• Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

• Nippon Chemical Industrial Co., Ltd.

• Sachem Inc.

• PAT IMPEX

• PAT IMPEX

• Dishman Group

• Central Drug House (P) Ltd.

• Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Pvt. Ltd.

• Pacific Organics Private Limited

• Volant-Chem Corp.

• Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:



Ammonium Salts

Phosphonium Salts

Others

By End-Use Industry:



Agrochemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Others

By Regions:

North America

o U.S.

o Canada

Europe

o UK

o Germany

Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:



Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Phase Transfer Catalyst Market in Market Study:



Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

