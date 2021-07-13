Portable Ramps Market To Grow On The Back Of Increased Usage Of Wheelchairs During 2019-2027

According to the National Center for Health Statistics, the number of adults who had difficulty in walking or were unable to walk a quarter mile was reported to be 17.6 million, which was found to be 7.1% of the total population in the U.S. in 2017.

Research Nester released a report titled “Portable Ramps Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” which delivers detailed overview of the global portable ramps market in terms of market segmentation by product type, by material, by application and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

The market for portable ramps is anticipated to witness a significant CAGR during the forecast period, i.e., 2019-2027. Portable ramps are easy to use as they are light in weight, easy to carry and are manufactured in a wide variety of shapes and sizes based upon various requirements. The ramps can be installed wherever they are necessary and later dismantled and carried back by the user. They are mainly made up of aluminum, plastic or rubber which provide them with strength and durability. These are some of the significant factors contributing to the growth of the market.

Portable ramps market is segmented by product type, by material, by application and by region. On the basis of product type, they are further segmented into foldable ramps, roll up ramps, threshold ramps, platform ramps and other. Out of these, the threshold ramps segment is anticipated to hold highest shares in the market on account of high demand for portable ramps for doorways and thresholds.

Regionally, the portable ramps market in North America is estimated to hold the largest market share on account of increasing requirement for these ramps as well as the existence of major portable ramp manufacturing units in the region. The high demand for these ramps can be attributed to developed healthcare infrastructure and advancements in countries like the U.S. and Canada. Market in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period as a result of growing population in the region, especially the aged population, and growing awareness among physically disabled people related to portable ramps.

Rising Instances Of Walking Difficulties To Boost The Market Growth

The growing cases of accidents and leg injuries, forcing people to use wheelchairs, is one of the major factors responsible for the growth of the portable ramps market. Increasing elderly population is another factor leading to a high demand for portable ramps. A recent study by W.H.O. reported that about 15% of the total world’s population is estimated to live with some form of disability. The difficulty in walking and increased use of wheelchairs is anticipated to expand the portable ramps market in upcoming years.

However, presence of local players and availability of poor quality products along with manipulation of product prices by the leading companies is estimated to hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global portable ramps market which includes company profiling of Roll-a Ramp, Handi-Ramp, Medlis Ramps, Heavy Duty Ramps, Rampit USA, The Ramp People, EZ-Access, Prairie View Industries, Portaramp, 101 Mobility. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments.

On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global portable ramps market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

