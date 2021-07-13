Precision Agriculture Market Key Company Profiles explored in latest research | AGCO Corporation, AgEagle Aerial Systems, AgJunction, AgSense LLC (Valmont Industries, Inc.), CropMetrics LLC, CropZilla Software, Deere Company, Raven Industries

Increasing global population and high-income growth have led to rising concerns related to food security across the globe. Several agricultural technology innovators and start-ups are developing various sustainable farming systems. With the rapid deployment of precision agriculture solutions, the farmers are capable of improving production yield by efficient management of farm enterprises. The emergence of innovative farm management techniques is supporting farmers to reduce energy consumption and overall cost-effective operations attributing to their resource-efficient and precise approach.

Rising awareness, coupled with the increased government initiatives for sustainable farming technologies are the key factors that are contributing to the growth of the precision agriculture market. In addition, increasing acceptance of new farming technologies is boosting agricultural production. Integration of smartphones with the internet of things (IoT) software & devices and rise in usage of drones in agriculture activities are anticipated to propel the precision agriculture market growth in the coming years.

The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading precision agriculture market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The List of Companies

1. Ag Leader Technology, Inc.

2. AGCO Corporation

3. AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.

4. AgJunction Inc.

5. AgSense LLC (Valmont Industries, Inc.)

6. CropMetrics LLC

7. CropZilla Software, Inc.

8. Deere Company

9. Raven Industries

10. Trimble Inc.

The global precision agriculture market is segmented on the basis of component and application. Based on the component, the market is segmented as hardware, software, and services. Further, based on application, the precision agriculture market is divided into data management, precision spraying, precision irrigation, precision planting, field monitoring, precision fertilization, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global precision agriculture market based on various segments. it also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The precision agriculture market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the precision agriculture market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for the precision agriculture market for each region.

