Public Key Infrastructure Market 2019-2027|Share, Growth, Size, Trends, Opportunities & Top players DigiCert, eMudhra, Enigma Systemy Ochrony Informacji sp. z o.o., Entrust Datacard, Futurex, Gemalto, GlobalSign,  Nexus

The public key infrastructure provides the supporting framework for the identification and distribution of public encryption keys. The structure provides a set of policies and procedures needed to establish the secure transfer of information, enabling the exchange of data over unsecured networks along with the authentication and verification of identity. The effectiveness and relevance of the public key infrastructure continue to grow with the rapid adoption and expansion of userbase.

The public key infrastructure market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as rising instances of malware and file-based attacks coupled with strict regulatory compliances. However, self-signed certificates and private certificate authorities may hinder the growth of the public key infrastructure market. On the other hand, cloud-based services and trend of IoT among various sectors offer lucrative growth opportunities for the players operating in the public key infrastructure market during the forecast period.

Key players profiled in the report include DigiCert Inc., eMudhra, Enigma Systemy Ochrony Informacji sp. z o.o., Entrust Datacard Corporation, Futurex, Gemalto (Thales Group), GlobalSign, Nexus Group, Securemetric, WISeKey

The “Global Public Key Infrastructure Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of public key infrastructure market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment mode, enterprise size, end user, and geography. The global public key infrastructure market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading public key infrastructure market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global public key infrastructure market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment mode, enterprise size, and end user. By component, the market is segmented as solution and services. The services segment is further classified into professional services and managed services. Based on deployment mode, the market is segmented as cloud and on-premises. On the basis of the enterprise size, the market is segmented as large enterprises and small and medium enterprises (SMEs). The market on the basis of the end user is classified as BFSI, retail & e-commerce, government & defense, IT & telecom, manufacturing & automotive, and others.

