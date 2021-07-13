Semi-trailer Market Size to Incur Rapid Extension at Magnifying CAGR by 2026 – Research Strategy, Growth Opportunities and Forecast Report

According to Publisher, the Global Semi-Trailer Market is accounted for $24.23 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $41.25billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. Factors such as growing demand for consumer goods, increasing business activity in emerging countries and rising usage of advanced technologies are fuelling the market growth. However, unfortunate road transportation coupled with a lack of intent to recover transport is hampering the market.

A semi-trailer is a trailer without a facade pin. The term is likewise used to allude to the gathering of a truck and a semi trailer. The semi-trailers have wheels that are skillful of being fully descend and are additionally relocatable. Simplicity of help is referred to as one of the semi’s main points of interest. A road tractor coupled to a semi-trailer is regularly called a semi-trailer truck.

Companies Covered in this Report are:

China International Marine Containers, Fahrzeugwerk Bernard Krone, Fontaine Commercial Trailer, Inc., Great Dane, Hyundai Translead, K?gel Trailer, Lamberet, Polar Tank, Schmitz Cargobull, Utility Trailer Manufacturing Company, Wabash National and Wilhelm Schwarzmu?ller.

By Semi-Trailer Type, dry van segment is expected to remain attractive during the forecast period. Dry inert constituents are available in various forms such as wettable powders, dust, granules, and talc. These are majorly used in the formulation of herbicides and rodenticides. Dry forms of pesticide assist in attracting rodents in the fields and as a result favourite in rural fields for repelling and skilling rodents.

By Geography, The North America has a significant growth due to recovering road infrastructure, increasing supply chain industry, government rules on weight transport capacity and extent of semi-trailer, Californias Air Resources Board (CARB) mandates connected to semi-trailer aerodynamics and the boom in natural gas industry.

Tonnage Types Covered:

– 25-50 Ton

– 51-100 Ton

– Above 100 Ton

– Below 25 Ton

Semi-Trailer Types Covered:

– Tanker

– Refrigerated

– Lowboy

– Flatbed

– Dry Van

– Dump

– Curtain

– Other Semi-Trailer Types

Number of Axles Covered:

– 3-4 Axles

– Less Than 3 Axles

– More Than 4 Axles

End Users Covered:

– Chemical

– Construction

– Food & Beverage

– HealthCare

– Heavy Industry

– Oil & Gas

– Cement

– Logistics

– Textile

– Steel

– Other End Users

Regions Covered:

– North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

– South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

– Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

