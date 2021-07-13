Soil Testing Inspection and Certification Market 2019: Development, Opportunity, Growth by Top Key Players – ALS, APAL Agriculture, Bureau Veritas, Element Materials , Eurofins Scientific, Intertek, RJ Hills Laboratories ,SCS Global , SGS SA, Yara

The testing, inspection, and certification consist of services such as inspection, auditing testing, quality assurance, verification, and certification. Soil testing, inspection, and certification are used to protect the environment from contamination, to enhance crop yield, and to enhance the nutritional balance of the plant. Testing of soil in the course of the growing season of crops helps in managing crop nutrition. Furthermore, soil testing, inspection, and certification evaluate the suitability of the soil for the construction project with significant data for informed decision planning and making.

Due to growing awareness associated with soil testing, inspection, and certification services and rising focus on environment preservation and security is expected to drive the global soil testing, inspection, and certification market. However, diverse st and ards and regulations across geographies may hinder the growth of the global soil testing, inspection, and certification market. Furthermore, increasing awareness of soil testing, inspection, and certification services in developing regions can create opportunities for the market.

Key players profiled in the report include ALS Ltd , APAL Agriculture, Bureau Veritas, Element Materials Technology, Eurofins Scientific, Intertek Group, RJ Hills Laboratories ,SCS Global , SGS SA, Yara International ASA

The “Global Soil Testing Inspection and Certification Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the global soil testing inspection and certification market with detailed market segmentation by test type, services, end-user, and geography. The global soil testing inspection and certification market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading soil testing inspection and certification market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global soil testing inspection and certification market is segmented on the basis of test type, services, and end-user. On the basis of test type, the soil testing inspection and certification market is segmented into contamination, quality, and ph test. On the basis of services, the soil testing inspection and certification market is segmented into testing, inspection, and certification. On the basis of end-user, the soil testing inspection and certification market is segmented into residential and commercial.

Table of Content

1.INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. SOIL TESTING INSPECTION and CERTIFICATION MARKET L and SCAPE

5. SOIL TESTING INSPECTION and CERTIFICATION MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

6. SOIL TESTING INSPECTION and CERTIFICATION MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7. SOIL TESTING INSPECTION and CERTIFICATION MARKET – REVENUE and FORECASTS TO 2027 – TEST TYPE

8. SOIL TESTING INSPECTION and CERTIFICATION MARKET – REVENUE and FORECASTS TO 2027 – SERVICES

9. SOIL TESTING INSPECTION and CERTIFICATION MARKET – REVENUE and FORECASTS TO 2027 – END-USER

10. SOIL TESTING INSPECTION and CERTIFICATION MARKET REVENUE and FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

11. INDUSTRY L and SCAPE

12. SOIL TESTING INSPECTION and CERTIFICATION MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

12.1. ALS LTD.

12.2. APAL AGRICULTURE

12.3. BUREAU VERITAS

12.4. ELEMENT MATERIALS TECHNOLOGY

12.5. EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

12.6. INTERTEK GROUP

12.7. RJ HILLS LABORATORIES

12.8. SCS GLOBAL

12.9. SGS SA

12.10. YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA

13. APPENDIX

